Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Windows 11 Notepad Tabs Feature Leaked by Microsoft Employee: Report
Windows 11 users may get a Tabs feature for the Notepad app in early 2023, as per a report. While the feature is still under early testing within the company, a Microsoft employee has been said to have accidentally dropped an image of the feature on Twitter. The tweet was spotted by Windows Central before it was deleted. Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out the tabs for File Explorer and now Notepad will reportedly be the first inbuilt app to get this feature.
techaiapp.com
These VR Gloves Track Your Fingers & Deliver Haptics Shocks
AI SILK is a Japanese wearable-tech startup that’s set to unveil a new haptic glove at CES 2023 next month which approaches both haptic feedback and finger-tracking in a different way altogether. AI SILK is a Tohoku University spinoff that develops wearable products using their patented technology to produce...
techaiapp.com
Windows 11 could bring a divisive new feature to Notepad
Windows 11 could jazz up Notepad by adding tabs into the mix, at least if a leak from a test version of the app is anything to go by – although not everyone is happy about this idea (we’ll come back to that point). Windows Central (opens in...
I Just Moved Into a New Home And Used Endoscope Inspection Cameras To See Behind Walls For Hidden Dangers
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Few things scare me in life, but buying my first home brought it to a whole new level. I can’t even begin to tell you about the special surprises that awaited me throughout the process. One of the biggest unknowns was whether or not the home I bought was still using knob and tube wiring, which has long been phased out due to the potential of it being a fire hazard. While paying an electrician to come out and cut out a portion...
techaiapp.com
Materials Science for Power Densification- Power Electronics News
The dominant technologies of our time are the mobile computers in our pockets that literally hold the keys to all aspects of our lives, the data centers to which they are permanently connected, and the IoT and every smart “thing” connected to it. We continue to load more...
techaiapp.com
9 wild tech predictions for 2023
The longer you work in the tech space, the more you get a feel for the way things might go. It’s like you always have your head on the rails, listening for the on-coming train. No one can see it and, even if they too put their heads on the cold, hard metal, they can’t even detect a tremor. But 36 years of listening has fine-tuned your senses and now you can hear and feel things others can’t. So, you stand up, squinting into the distance, and tell a tale of possible tech futures.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details
Microsoft has rolled out a bunch of new smart features for Excel. The features have been rolled out on Web, as well as for Windows and Mac users. The new features for Web users include Suggested Links, Image Function, Formula Suggestions, Formula by Example, and more. The Suggested Links feature will detect a broken external link to a Cloud workbook and suggest users a new location to fix them. The Image Function tool will let users resize cells, sort, and filter, and work with images within an Excel table.
techaiapp.com
The matchbook-sized Arduboy Mini 8-bit console blasts past its Kickstarter goal
In context: Are you a fan of retro-style consoles? Joining the long list of devices that recreate games of yesteryear is the Arduboy Mini, a matchbox-sized Game Boy-like handheld from Kevin Bates, who created the original Arduboy that proved very popular. Before launching a successful Kickstarter, Bates showed off a...
techaiapp.com
The top Chromebook tips of 2022
More than any other platform, Google’s ChromeOS is in a constant state of evolution — and if you blink for a minute, you’re bound to miss some promising new possibility or progression. For those of us who rely on Chromebooks for work, that’s fantastic. It means there’s...
techaiapp.com
A greener internet of things with no wires attached
Emerging forms of thin-film device technologies that rely on alternative semiconductor materials, such as printable organics, nanocarbon allotropes and metal oxides, could contribute to a more economically and environmentally sustainable internet of things (IoT), a KAUST-led international team suggests. Their paper is published in the journal Nature Electronics. The IoT...
techaiapp.com
Twitter suffers outage amid Elon Musk making ‘significant’ backend server architecture changes • TechCrunch
In a tweet, Musk said the firm has rolled out “significant backend server architecture changes” and that it should result in Twitter feeling “faster.”. Twitter also showed “rate-exceeding limit” to some users on Wednesday (Pacific time), suggesting its servers weren’t able to cope up with the incoming requests. The hashtag #TwitterDown is trending on the platform.
techaiapp.com
Optimizing Power Management in IoT Battery Devices
With the increased use of internet-of-things devices in industrial equipment, home automation, and medical applications comes increasing pressure for optimized power management — whether through decreased size, better efficiency, improved current consumption, or faster charging times — in a small-form factor that does not negatively impact thermals nor interfere with the wireless communication implemented by these devices.
techaiapp.com
Clock Skew in Large Multi-GHz Clock Trees
It is not uncommon for large clock trees to route clock signals through multiple clock devices, using multiple transmission line types, and across multiple boards and coaxial cables. Even when best practices are followed, any one of these media can introduce greater than 10 ps clock skew. However, in some applications, it is desired for all clock signals to achieve less than 1 ps skew. Some of these applications include phased array, MIMO, radar, electronic warfare (EW), millimeter wave imaging, microwave imaging, instrumentation, and software-defined radio (SDR).
techaiapp.com
Declining VR headset sales could spell bad news for the metaverse
In a nutshell: With Facebook changing its corporate name to Meta and so much focus being placed on the future of virtual reality, one might imagine that more people bought VR headsets this year. The worrying reality for the social media giant is that the opposite happened: shipments slumped more than 12% year-over-year in 2022.
techaiapp.com
Home Assstant Will Soon Function Without Alexa, Siri, or Google
Home Assistant, an open-source platform that is used as a central controller for smart home devices, will be getting its own voice assistant soon. It will be able to do basic tasks that smart home control can provide. Home Assistant Functioning on Its Own. Home Assistant founder Paulus Schousten posted...
techaiapp.com
Polymer chip capacitor extends voltage range
Cornell Dubilier has extended the voltage range up to 35 VDC for its XMPL polymer chip capacitor series. Designed to meet designs that require higher voltage and capacitance, applications include high ripple current, DC output filtering, high-frequency SMPS, and DC/DC converters as well as LED lighting, SSDs, industrial instrumentation, automation, and computer peripherals.
techaiapp.com
Redefining Immersive Virtual Experiences With Embodied Audio
EDGE Sound Research is pioneering “embodied audio,” a new technology that changes the way we experience virtual reality. When we think of “virtual reality,” the focus only seems to be on engaging our sense of sight. EDGE Sound Research’s embodied audio will revolutionize how we experience audio in VR worlds through its use of audible and tactile frequencies.
Comments / 0