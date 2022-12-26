Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
9 wild tech predictions for 2023
The longer you work in the tech space, the more you get a feel for the way things might go. It’s like you always have your head on the rails, listening for the on-coming train. No one can see it and, even if they too put their heads on the cold, hard metal, they can’t even detect a tremor. But 36 years of listening has fine-tuned your senses and now you can hear and feel things others can’t. So, you stand up, squinting into the distance, and tell a tale of possible tech futures.
techaiapp.com
All-time favourite Green Beauty Conversations
As we draw to the close of another year, I decided it was a good time to reflect on the diversity of topics and guests I’ve had the pleasure of hosting on the Formula Botanica Green Beauty Conversations podcast. When a member of our team suggested I pick my all-time favourite 10 episodes, I had both a tough and easy time choosing them from the near 150 we’ve reached.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details
Microsoft has rolled out a bunch of new smart features for Excel. The features have been rolled out on Web, as well as for Windows and Mac users. The new features for Web users include Suggested Links, Image Function, Formula Suggestions, Formula by Example, and more. The Suggested Links feature will detect a broken external link to a Cloud workbook and suggest users a new location to fix them. The Image Function tool will let users resize cells, sort, and filter, and work with images within an Excel table.
techaiapp.com
GuLoader implements new evasion techniquesSecurity Affairs
Cybersecurity researchers exposed new evasion techniques adopted by an advanced malware downloader called GuLoader. CrowdStrike researchers d a detailed multiple evasion techniques implemented by an advanced malware downloader called GuLoader (aka CloudEyE). GuLoader uses a polymorphic shellcode loader to avoid traditional security solutions, the experts mapped all embedded DJB2 hash...
techaiapp.com
Join The Open App’s Free Meditation Challenge: 10 Minutes A Day
One click of the Open app to start a meditation and we’re served the Lauryn Hill quote, “How you gonna win when you ain’t right within?” Immediately, we know we’re in the right place. While we’re all for Veganuary and Dry January, true transformation is...
techaiapp.com
Windows 11 could bring a divisive new feature to Notepad
Windows 11 could jazz up Notepad by adding tabs into the mix, at least if a leak from a test version of the app is anything to go by – although not everyone is happy about this idea (we’ll come back to that point). Windows Central (opens in...
techaiapp.com
400 Million Twitter Users’ Scraped Info Goes on Sale!
The sample data seen by Hackread.com shows that the sold information also includes records on top celebrities and political figures, such as Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bollywood’s Salman Khan. On December 23, 2022, a threat actor going by the handle “Ryushi” claimed to sell more than 400 million...
techaiapp.com
Home Assstant Will Soon Function Without Alexa, Siri, or Google
Home Assistant, an open-source platform that is used as a central controller for smart home devices, will be getting its own voice assistant soon. It will be able to do basic tasks that smart home control can provide. Home Assistant Functioning on Its Own. Home Assistant founder Paulus Schousten posted...
techaiapp.com
Declining VR headset sales could spell bad news for the metaverse
In a nutshell: With Facebook changing its corporate name to Meta and so much focus being placed on the future of virtual reality, one might imagine that more people bought VR headsets this year. The worrying reality for the social media giant is that the opposite happened: shipments slumped more than 12% year-over-year in 2022.
techaiapp.com
Twitter suffers outage amid Elon Musk making ‘significant’ backend server architecture changes • TechCrunch
In a tweet, Musk said the firm has rolled out “significant backend server architecture changes” and that it should result in Twitter feeling “faster.”. Twitter also showed “rate-exceeding limit” to some users on Wednesday (Pacific time), suggesting its servers weren’t able to cope up with the incoming requests. The hashtag #TwitterDown is trending on the platform.
techaiapp.com
Over Easy Eggs (step-by-step!) – Fit Foodie Finds
This over easy eggs recipe uses a simple technique that creates the perfect runny yolk and fluffy egg whites every time. Serve over easy eggs with toast and bacon, or put it in a sandwich, salad, or pasta for a delicious and nutritious meal!. The Perfect Over-Easy Eggs. There are...
techaiapp.com
Redefining Immersive Virtual Experiences With Embodied Audio
EDGE Sound Research is pioneering “embodied audio,” a new technology that changes the way we experience virtual reality. When we think of “virtual reality,” the focus only seems to be on engaging our sense of sight. EDGE Sound Research’s embodied audio will revolutionize how we experience audio in VR worlds through its use of audible and tactile frequencies.
techaiapp.com
Using an ethylene carbonate solvent with a sodium iodide salt to create a new kind of refrigerator
A pair of researchers at Lawrence Berkely National Laboratory used a commonly known, naturally occurring phenomenon to build a new kind of environmentally safe refrigerator. In their paper published in the journal Science, Drew Lilley and Ravi Prasher describe how expanding on the idea of using salt to melt road ice to design and build a new kind of refrigerator. Emmanuel Defay, with the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology, has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the pair in California.
Comments / 0