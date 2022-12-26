2022-23 College Bowl Games: Top confidence football pool picks, predictions, schedule, computer model rankings

Read full article on original website
Related
Gamecocks basketball target Cam Scott continues to develop with college choice looming
South Carolina coach Lamont Paris was in attendance at the Chick-fil-A Classic early Thursday morning to see the Lexington star.
Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft
ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three defensive linemen, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. Ohio State had wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave chosen with the 10th and 11th picks, respectively. Despite those important losses, Saturday night’s Peach Bowl will showcase evidence that No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia reloaded with more star players. Wide receiver again is a strength for the Buckeyes as two players, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, have more than 1,000 receiving yards. Quarterback C.J. Stroud said Harrison and Egbuka showed their talent even when they had to play behind Wilson and Olave.
NFL Draft Profile: Kelle Sanders, EDGE, Alabama-Birmingham Blazers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Alabama-Birmingham EDGE Kelle Sanders
Cards veteran McCoy, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — At 36, Colt McCoy is savoring every opportunity to play for the Arizona Cardinals, especially after teammate J.J. Watt’s plans to retire were announced this week. At 23, Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter for the Atlanta Falcons. McCoy, who was cleared from concussion protocols this week, and Ridder, the rookie making a late-season audition, are expected to start at quarterback when the Cardinals visit the Falcons on Sunday in a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention. McCoy returns after the Cardinals lost to Tampa Bay 19-16 in overtime last week in quarterback Trace McSorley’s first start. The two have combined to fill in following Kyler Murray’s season-ending knee injury on Dec. 12.
Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president
The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season. ESPN said Warren, 59, is one of the "final candidates" for the position and has interviewed in person for the job. ...
