Tilda Swinton’s Kids: Meet Her 2 Grown Children, Including Breakout Star Honor Swinton-Byrne
Tilda Swinton is a beloved Scottish actress who has starred in everything from small indie films like ‘The Deep End’ to blockbusters like Marvel’s ‘Dr. Strange’. She received an Oscar and a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in 2007’s ‘Michael Clayton’. After meeting Scottish...
James Corden Reveals He Auditioned To Play ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Trilogy’s Samwise Gamgee – Watch
James Corden has revealed that he auditioned to play hobbit Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings film series from director Peter Jackson. Unfortunately, the process didn’t go particularly well for the Late Late Show host, as he notes in an episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast published on Tuesday. “Everyone, every single person in London auditioned for Lord of the Rings. Everybody,” Corden says in a segment, which you can view above. “I auditioned for Samwise…and I was doing it, Josh. I was doing the accent and everything.” Corden said that two of his friends also went in...
