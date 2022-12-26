Read full article on original website
Sean Payton linked to Broncos head coach search by multiple reports
This isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Sean Payton has been linked to the ongoing Denver Broncos head coach search by multiple reports, but that interest may be one-sided. At the end of the day, Payton has to actually want the job. The ex-New Orleans Saints head coach will have his pick of opportunities once the NFL’s hiring cycle kicks off in earnest.
49ers get encouraging sign from Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers are focused on getting ready for the playoffs in their final two regular season games, and one sign they are getting should generate a lot of optimism. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice Thursday less than three weeks after suffering an MCL injury and a high-ankle sprain. Samuel could... The post 49ers get encouraging sign from Deebo Samuel appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vanderbilt in search of long-range shooting eye vs. SE Louisiana
Vanderbilt will look to get above the break-even mark in its final non-conference game when it faces visiting Southeastern Louisiana
