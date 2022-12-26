ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Christmas destruction of Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant’s trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies

Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any other team in the West. Since then... The post Ja Morant’s trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
KGO

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1/3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Clippers get best of Raptors in Kawhi Leonard's return

Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 124-113 on Tuesday night. Paul George added 23 points for the Clippers, who have won two in a row after their overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Former Raptor Norman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGO

Golden State takes on Utah, seeks 4th straight home win

Utah Jazz (19-17, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (17-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Warriors play Utah. The Warriors are 10-8 in conference games. Golden State leads the Western Conference...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Raiders bench Derek Carr: Answering questions on Vegas' QB future

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesdaythat they were sitting Derek Carr, who has been the team's starting quarterback since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and starting Jarrett Stidham for their final two games, with Chase Garbers as his backup. "None of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
PHOENIX, AZ

