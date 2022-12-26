Read full article on original website
Neighbour left presents after he died for girl, 2, next door to open every year until she is 16
A kind-hearted neighbour left 14 years worth of wrapped Christmas presents to a two-year-old girl next door after he died. Ken Watson, who was 87, lived near to Owen and Caroline Williams for the last two years of his life and befriended their daughter Cadi.
Hundreds of tearful mourners attend vigil and lay flowers for four boys who tragically died falling into frozen Solihull lake
Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered to pay their respects at a second vigil to the four boys who died falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. The shaken community held a two-minute silence, left tributes and listened to a youth choir in memory of the four children at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, West Midlands this afternoon on Saturday, December, 17.
Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train
Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lérez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after...
Girlfriend of footballer stabbed to death at Boxing Day rave vows to get justice for ‘love of my life’
The girlfriend of a man who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor on Boxing Day has vowed to get justice for the “love of my life.” Cody Fisher, 23, who played for Stratford Town FC, had been on a night out with friends at The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed just before midnight.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, West Midlands Police said.In a heartfelt tribute on social media, girlfriend Jess Chatwin, called the footballer her “best...
Call the Midwife Christmas special sheds new light on fan-favourite family
Call the Midwife's Christmas special is hands-down the perfect time to bring back one of the show's most-loved families, the Mullucks clan. After all, aren't the holidays all about welcoming old and new friends?. However in classic Call the Midwife fashion it is a tear-jerker of an episode. Despite the...
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
NI facing into a 'homelessness disaster' this Christmas
Northern Ireland is heading into a "homelessness disaster" this Christmas, a charity has warned. The chief executive of the Simon Community, Jim Dennison, has said that the cost-of-living crisis is making many people unable to afford payments on their homes. He said the charity is also seeing more people sleeping...
Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption
A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.
That diary was tangible proof that exciting things were about to happen – the Christmas present I’ll never forget
The parcel was suspiciously small and definitely didn’t contain the longed-for pink Raleigh bicycle. Or even a cassette recorder. When I ripped open my mum’s elaborate gift-wrap, out fell a red leatherette volume with the words Five Year Diary etched into the cover in gold. I remember feeling...
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
Phyllis Crane — our guide to the Call the Midwife character
Phyllis Crane — everything you need to know about Call the Midwife favourite.
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
Geordies brave Boxing Day dip in North Sea for volunteer lifeguard annual tradition
Around 200 people are thought to have braved this morning's annual Boxing Day dip in the North Sea, as part of a Geordie tradition (26 December).The event, hosted on Long Sands Beach, Tynemouth, is organised by the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards, and saw crowds strip down in five degrees celsius to brave the plunge.Many were even wearing festive outfits, including Santa hats and novelty pyjamas.Last year's swim was cancelled due to Covid, attracting even more people to the 2022 event.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boxing Day: How to get the best sale dealsBoxing Day: How to get the best sale dealsKing Charles recalls visit to Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity in Christmas message
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Bargain hunters queue from the early hours to snap up Boxing Day offers
Eager shoppers in London and Manchester queued from the early hours to get their hands on the best bargains, in a desperately-needed high street boost.
Fresh demands to strengthen hunting law amid Boxing Day parades
More than 430 convictions under the Hunting Act have been secured over a decade, figures reveal amid demands to strengthen the law as Boxing Day parades get under way.Labour recommitted to closing “loopholes” in the law and warned trail hunting – where a scent is laid for hounds to follow – is being used as a “smokescreen” for the illegal hunting of foxes.Official figures compiled by the party show 438 convictions – including 42 last year – were secured since 2010 under the Act that banned hunting wild mammals with dogs in England and Wales.Separately, the League Against Cruel Sports...
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
Cost of living crisis: Rise in animals being abandoned
Animal charities across the South East have reported a surge in people abandoning their pets due to the cost of living crisis. Rescue centres are seeing more animals coming into their care despite being full or close to capacity. Matt Gough, from Raystede Centre in East Sussex, said it is...
Boxing Day shopping footfall up by more than a third on last year
Boxing Day footfall was up by more than a third on the UK’s high streets despite train strikes and the cost-of-living crisis.Concerns had been raised that strikes and tightening budgets could scare consumers away from shopping destinations on the first day of the sales.But industry analyst Springboard said data from Monday showed footfall was 38.8% higher than last year.There were increases across all three key retail destination types compared with the same period in 2021.On high streets it was up by 44.1%, in shopping centres by 40.4%, and in retail parks by 25.9%.Central London, which has been hit hard by industrial...
