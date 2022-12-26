ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Ask The Staff: Thursday Edition

It’s that time of the week in which we unveil Scarlet Nation's original long-running Ask the Staff feature that gives our VIP members the chance to ask our staff the question of their choosing. We will provide you with an informed answer and this format will be open throughout the day. This is your chance to gain an insider's view of Rutgers athletics from experts who have been covering the team for more than a decade. Click here to enter the Q and A session of the week.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Why Rutgers will have harder time reaching bowl games in near future

The bar for success at Rutgers, like the majority of Division I college football programs, is to reach a bowl game. That might get a whole lot harder in the near future. In an era of sweeping change across college football, the bowl structure may be the next aspect of college football that receives a major overhaul, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Nick Carparelli, the executive director of Bowl Season, the organization that operates the 41 bowl games, and bowl officials plan to meet with conference commissioners this spring to explore significant changes that could revolutionize bowl games and pave the way for the future of college football’s postseason, per Dellenger.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Ewing, Allentown find success at Neptune Holiday Jubilee 1st round

Darnelle Forrest scored a game-high 29 points to lead Ewing to a one-sided victory over Pioneer Academy, 85-58, in the first round of the Neptune Holiday Jubilee. Kenny Rankin finished with 23 points while Naire Preston tallied 13 points with three made 3-pointers for Ewing (4-0), which led by 35 at halftime and will face St. Patrick in the semifinal round on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Basketball – 2022 WOBM Christmas Classic Homepage

The 38th annual WOBM Christmas Classic presented by the U.S. Army runs from December 26-30 at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena on the campus of Toms River High School North. It is one of the largest holiday tournaments in New Jersey featuring 32 high school teams playing 48 games over five days so there’s bound to be questions. Here hopefully are the answers:
TOMS RIVER, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

Four NJ Eateries that Represent the Garden State in a Big Way

In my recent rounds of devouring splendid New Jersey fare, with awesome company, my girlfriend, Maggie, I would be remiss not to grab some great Italian food, which included three places that offer up fantastic pizza, pasta, rice balls, and salads, and another eatery the serves one of the greatest food mainstays today — bagels, carbs notwithstanding.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked

After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Hospital Closes on Fort Monmouth’s Myer Center Property

TINTON FALLS – Monmouth Medical Center, Inc., an affiliate of Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health (RWJBH), closed on the purchase of the 36-acre former Fort Monmouth Myer Center property Dec. 16 at a purchase price of $7,256,660. The sale was announced by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA), the state authority overseeing the redevelopment of the former U.S. Army base.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ

Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Beach Radio

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Rahway Restaurant

Firefighters from across Union County rushed to Rahway responders' aid to put out a massive restaurant fire Tuesday, Dec. 27. Flames were shooting from the roof of Monchy's Colombian Grill on Main Street when firefighters arrived around 2:40 p.m. The fire quickly climbed to multiple alarms. Firefighters remained at he...
RAHWAY, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

