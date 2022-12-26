Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157Beth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Ask The Staff: Thursday Edition
It’s that time of the week in which we unveil Scarlet Nation's original long-running Ask the Staff feature that gives our VIP members the chance to ask our staff the question of their choosing. We will provide you with an informed answer and this format will be open throughout the day. This is your chance to gain an insider's view of Rutgers athletics from experts who have been covering the team for more than a decade. Click here to enter the Q and A session of the week.
Why Rutgers will have harder time reaching bowl games in near future
The bar for success at Rutgers, like the majority of Division I college football programs, is to reach a bowl game. That might get a whole lot harder in the near future. In an era of sweeping change across college football, the bowl structure may be the next aspect of college football that receives a major overhaul, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Nick Carparelli, the executive director of Bowl Season, the organization that operates the 41 bowl games, and bowl officials plan to meet with conference commissioners this spring to explore significant changes that could revolutionize bowl games and pave the way for the future of college football’s postseason, per Dellenger.
Boys Basketball: No. 2 Camden, No. 6 Don Bosco Prep at John Wall Invit. in Raleigh
Aaron Bradshaw’s 22 points and 13 rebounds powered Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-48 victory over Panther Creek (N.C). in the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bradshaw, a University of Kentucky commit, had 14 points and eight...
Pat. Eastside tops No. 3 Hudson Cath., No. 1 Roselle Cath. falls, Patrick School wins at Jordan Classic
Preston Brown’s 20 points, six rebounds and three steals led Paterson Eastside to a 66-56 victory over Hudson Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, at the Jordan Holiday Classic at Gaucho’s Gym in The Bronx. Bryce Stokes scored 17 of his 19 points in the first...
Southern, Old Bridge and Hunterdon Central impress at Hunterdon Central Invitational
A big chunk of Southern’s team was in Pittsburgh, Pa., competing in the Powerade Tournament on Wednesday but that didn’t stop the Rams from dominating the action at the Hunterdon Central Invitational as they crowned two individual champions, placed four in the finals and placed nine wrestlers in the top five of the annual event.
Boys basketball: Ewing, Allentown find success at Neptune Holiday Jubilee 1st round
Darnelle Forrest scored a game-high 29 points to lead Ewing to a one-sided victory over Pioneer Academy, 85-58, in the first round of the Neptune Holiday Jubilee. Kenny Rankin finished with 23 points while Naire Preston tallied 13 points with three made 3-pointers for Ewing (4-0), which led by 35 at halftime and will face St. Patrick in the semifinal round on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
Robinson drops 50 for No. 12 Montclair Immaculate in Jingle Bells Jubilee 1st round (PHOTOS)
The leading scorer for Dwight-Englewood had 31 points, but somehow came up 19 short of being the game’s high scorer. That is because TJ Robinson put his talent on full display. The 6-3 junior guard broke loose for 50 points to lead Montclair Immaculate, ranked No. 12 in NJ.com’s...
National Signing Day, 2022: A look at Hudson County’s Division 1 football commits
Last week, in high schools across the country, hundreds of high school football seniors saw their dreams officially come true as they signed their letters of intent to play NCAA Division 1 Football as part of the December “early” National Signing Day. Hudson County was no exception and...
Rutgers NIL collective receives 5-figure pledge from donor who will match men’s basketball donations
Rutgers basketball fans have seen Dave Anderson’s name sporadically on social media as of late, with multiple Scarlet Knights sharing their favorite passages from his most recent book over the past 12 months. This week, the author and motivational speaker made his biggest contribution to the Rutgers community yet.
Wrestling: Holiday tournament results, recaps, photos & links for Wednesday, Dec. 28
Somerville 50, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 30 - Box Score. West Windsor-Plainsboro North 39, Marlboro 37 - Box Score. Manville 59, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 21 - Box Score. Lawrence 69, Bergenfield 12 - Box Score. GMC. Sayreville 46, New Providence 27 - Box Score. Manalapan 59, Sayreville 16 - Box Score.
Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Wednesday, Dec. 28
No. 2 Morris Catholic vs. Apex Friendship-North Pitt winner, 4. No. 5 Sparta vs. Conestoga (PA) at Wildwood Convention Center, 5:15. No. 13 Saddle River Day vs. Morristown at Paterson Kennedy, 1. No. 14 Gill St. Bernard’s vs. St. Benedict’s at Paterson Kennedy, 3. No. 15 St. Thomas...
Basketball – 2022 WOBM Christmas Classic Homepage
The 38th annual WOBM Christmas Classic presented by the U.S. Army runs from December 26-30 at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena on the campus of Toms River High School North. It is one of the largest holiday tournaments in New Jersey featuring 32 high school teams playing 48 games over five days so there’s bound to be questions. Here hopefully are the answers:
Four NJ Eateries that Represent the Garden State in a Big Way
In my recent rounds of devouring splendid New Jersey fare, with awesome company, my girlfriend, Maggie, I would be remiss not to grab some great Italian food, which included three places that offer up fantastic pizza, pasta, rice balls, and salads, and another eatery the serves one of the greatest food mainstays today — bagels, carbs notwithstanding.
New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked
After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
120-plus-year-old New Jersey freight rail bridge replacement finally rising
KEARNY, N.J. — If the Point-No-Point Bridge in northern New Jersey needs to open for a ship to float by below on the Passaic River, the opening and closing of the drawbridge takes five and a half hours. When the construction of a new bridge is completed in 2025,...
Hospital Closes on Fort Monmouth’s Myer Center Property
TINTON FALLS – Monmouth Medical Center, Inc., an affiliate of Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health (RWJBH), closed on the purchase of the 36-acre former Fort Monmouth Myer Center property Dec. 16 at a purchase price of $7,256,660. The sale was announced by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA), the state authority overseeing the redevelopment of the former U.S. Army base.
15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Fire Rips Through Rahway Restaurant
Firefighters from across Union County rushed to Rahway responders' aid to put out a massive restaurant fire Tuesday, Dec. 27. Flames were shooting from the roof of Monchy's Colombian Grill on Main Street when firefighters arrived around 2:40 p.m. The fire quickly climbed to multiple alarms. Firefighters remained at he...
