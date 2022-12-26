ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzcGw_0juWm4mv00

Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota.

They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month.

Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-time slot to stage a memorable rebound against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Like any week, whether you have a great game or the worst game, you've got to learn from it, aim to get better and put your best foot forward,” veteran safety Rodney McLeod Jr. said. “We've had time to view what happened, how it happened and what we need to do to make sure it doesn't happen again.”

For the Colts (4-9-1), moving beyond disappointments has been a major challenge all season.

It started with an opening-week tie at Houston and a Week 2 shutout in Jacksonville. Then came the October benching of quarterback Matt Ryan, the November firing of coach Frank Reich and a four-turnover fourth quarter that Dallas used to score 33 points the first weekend in December.

After a late bye, the Colts returned to the field last week only to blow a 33-0 halftime lead and allowing the Vikings to clinch the NFC North with a 39-36 overtime victory.

Now, as the Colts attempt to put those two historically poor performances in the past, interim coach Jeff Saturday has benched Ryan again and demoted him to No. 3 on the depth chart, behind new starter Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger who went 0-2 as the starter earlier this season.

“He knows how to handle it, how to get in and make adjustments with the guys,” Saturday said of Foles. “From his perspective, this is old hat for him and hopefully he'll have as much success with us as he's had in other places and lead these guys to a win.”

If any team understands the Colts plight, it might be the Chargers (8-6).

They failed to reach the Super Bowl despite pairing running back LaDainian Tomlinson with quarterbacks Drew Brees and Philip Rivers for nearly a decade, and their playoff drought hit three years when the rival Raiders won 35-32 in overtime last January in the NFL's final regular-season game.

Still, Justin Herbert & Co. responded this season with coach Brandon Staley by starting 4-2 only to lose four of the next six.

Now, though, the Chargers (8-6) have won two straight, are No. 6 in the AFC standings and will know before taking the field Monday whether they can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Indy or if they must wait another week.

“It's the best we have probably played all season,” Staley said, reflecting on the past two games. “There were a couple of performances we had that, I think, were similar but to have them back-to-back against two quality teams, that is what you're shooting for this time of year.”

To keep it going, Staley knows the Chargers must keep their foot on the accelerator against a reeling team.

Foles will be the Colts' third starter this season and Saturday hasn't said who will replace the injured Jonathan Taylor (ankle), the 2021 NFL rushing champ, in the lineup for the final three games.

Indy's usually strong defense has been unable to protect late leads in three of the past four games, all losses, and a win would help it throw the two most forgettable games into the trash heap.

Indy was here once before, in 1997, when it blew a 26-point lead at Buffalo and lost 37-35 in overtime. The Colts lost their next six and wound up getting the No. 1 overall draft pick, which they used on Peyton Manning.

And though the draft stakes aren't that high this time around, Staley knows what to expect Monday night — a hungry team with something to prove.

“We're going to be prepared for their best,” he said. “All you have to do is watch the game film and watch them compete every time they play. Their guys play extremely hard, and they have a lot of good players. We're expecting a really tough game.”

———

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses retirement questions

Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Irsay addresses Rooney Rule criticism for Jeff Saturday hire

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay faced a lot of criticism after he fired Frank Reich and named Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. One of the knocks against him was that he chose a coach with zero experience without interviewing any minority candidates. Irsay says everything came together so quickly that there was no... The post Jim Irsay addresses Rooney Rule criticism for Jeff Saturday hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president

The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season. ESPN said Warren, 59, is one of the "final candidates" for the position and has interviewed in person for the job. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Golf Digest

Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March

On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
The Associated Press

Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft

ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three defensive linemen, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. Ohio State had wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave chosen with the 10th and 11th picks, respectively. Despite those important losses, Saturday night’s Peach Bowl will showcase evidence that No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia reloaded with more star players. Wide receiver again is a strength for the Buckeyes as two players, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, have more than 1,000 receiving yards. Quarterback C.J. Stroud said Harrison and Egbuka showed their talent even when they had to play behind Wilson and Olave.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans put QB Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve before game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill will miss his fourth game of the season Thursday when the Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). He's been dealing with a recurring ankle injury that he re-aggravated on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. By landing on injured reserve, Tannehill is required to miss four weeks, meaning he will not be eligible to return this season unless the...
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC News

ABC News

957K+
Followers
201K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy