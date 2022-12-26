Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC
A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
coingeek.com
SEC wants Hinman speech materials sealed in court battle with Ripple
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a motion seeking to have materials related to the Hinman speech sealed, claiming that public dissemination of these documents would hamper the ability of its officials to express themselves and debate with candor and openness. In a filing with the...
Gizmodo
Emails Reportedly Show Ex-Regulators Helped SBF Get Ins With the CFTC
While two of the biggest U.S. financial regulators along with the Department of Justice have collectively decided to hammer the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX with claims of massive fraud, there was a time—less than a year ago—where that same founder was the talk of the town in Washington. Once-crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried had schmoozed with lawmakers and regulators alike, and new emails show how the 30-year-old ex-FTX CEO used former regulatory officials as a means to sidle-up close to U.S. agencies.
CoinTelegraph
Philippine SEC warns against unlicensed crypto exchanges amid FTX collapse
After the height of the FTX collapse, the Philippine government has warned investors within the country about using unlicensed crypto exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Philippines issued an advisory to the public against using unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges operating within the country. Within the warning, the SEC did not directly mention the FTX exchange but said that the warning considers “the recent collapse of a large international cryptocurrency exchange.”
coinchapter.com
Crypto whales accumulate XRP as the Ripple-SEC case nears end
The Ripple vs SEC case could come to an end by the first half of 2023. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The ongoing controversial court case between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to attract the attention of major crypto players and enthusiasts. This is despite the extended crypto winter and the recent embarrassing crash of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, including his exchange FTX and his trading firm Alameda Research. The price of the XRP token looks to recover amid positive developments that may favor the company. Ripple Ledger issued XRP in 2012.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
wealthinsidermag.com
SEC Charges Against FTX, Alameda Execs Wang and Ellison Reveal Key Findings, US Regulator Says FTT Is a Security
On Dec. 21, 2022, members of U.S. law enforcement detailed that FTX co-founder Gary Wang and ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison have pleaded guilty to financial fraud charges. The recent charges against Wang and Ellison highlight some key findings and according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FTX’s exchange token FTT is considered a security.
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Gains Incredible Backings As SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn
The Ripple and SEC case continues to take new turns as it approaches settlement. Crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm Operations LP’s application to join the case as an amicus curiae has gotten further backing from an interested attorney. Lewis Rinaudo Cohen, the co-founder of blockchain-focused law firm DLx Law LLP,...
Winklevoss twins and their crypto firm sued by customers for fraud
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and their crypto exchange have been sued by investors in New York for alleged fraud.Brendan Picha and Max J Hastings claim in a class-action filing in federal court in Manhattan that Gemini Trust Co. offered interest of up to 7.4 per cent to customers for lending them crypto assets.But the lawsuit states that the company did not register those assets as securities in accordance with US securities laws.The company halted the Gemini Earn programme on 16 November after crypto platform FTX filed for bankruptcy. And the collapse of FTX created liquidity issues for Genesis Trading,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Gemini and Winklevoss Brothers Hit With Class Action Fraud Lawsuit Over Earn Product: Report
Crypto exchange Gemini is reportedly being hit with a class action lawsuit along with its founders for allegedly selling unregistered securities. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Gemini, along with its founders, the Winklevoss brothers, are the target of a lawsuit claiming they sold interest-bearing accounts through the firm’s Earn program as unregistered securities.
crypto-academy.org
SEC Official Dan Berkovitz Steps Down After Several Meetings With SBF
Due to rumors that he had dinner with disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Dan Berkovitz, general counsel at the Securities and Exchange Commission, resigned. The SEC has declared that Berkovitz will leave his position with the institution on January 31. Following his resignation, Megan Barbero, who is now the SEC’s Principal Deputy General Counsel, will be named General Counsel.
thediwire.com
SEC Obtains Final Judgement Against Arizona Man for Defrauding Elderly Investors
The U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona entered final judgment against Conrad Coggeshall in a previously filed Securities and Exchange Commission case that alleged Coggeshall fraudulently raised $700,000 from elderly investors. According to the complaint, Coggeshall told investors they were investing in Business Owners Tax Relief LLC, a...
2022 Killed Wide-Eyed Crypto Idealism. Here Are Lessons for 2023
The hyper-financialization of the crypto space, and extreme emphasis on “number go up” only hurt the space in 2022. Next year, it’s time to try a different approach.
fullycrypto.com
Crypto in 2022: a Year in Review – Part 3
Cryptocurrency in Q3 of 2022 wasn’t a happy time, with the market still in the doldrums, crypto contagion still casting a pall over the entire space and the global financial situation spelling trouble for the foreseeable future. It wasn’t all bad for crypto this quarter however, with Ethereum successfully switching to proof-of-stake and Mt. Gox payouts getting closer, but these successes couldn’t erase the general feeling of doom and gloom setting over the space.
thedefiant.io
Taking Aim at Code Itself Feds Sent Crypto a Clear Message
For years, the threat of a legal crackdown hung over crypto like the Sword of Damocles. But as time ticked by with no real action, many dared to believe that the decentralized nature of blockchain technology made the industry impervious to regulatory oversight. Not anymore. There’s little doubt 2022 was...
financefeeds.com
Gemini’s Earn program caught up in new lawsuit
Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, is being sued by investors over the sale of its interest-bearing crypto products. In a class-action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, investors Brendan Picha and Max J. Hastings accuses Gemini and its founders of fraud and violations of the Exchange Act.
