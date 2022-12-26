This Day in Bulldog History: December 25th
HONOLULU (KSEE) – On December 25th, 1993, the Fresno State football team lost to No. 17 Colorado in the Aloha Bowl, 41-30.
In the loss, quarterback Trent Dilfer passed for a career-high 523 yards.
Dilfer, who would go on to be a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, threw two touchdown passes (both to Tydus Winans).
Fresno State actually outgained Colorado in total yards, 526-395. However, the Bulldogs turned the ball over five times and they could not stop Rashaan Salaam.
Salaam, a future Heisman Trophy winner, was a sophomore in 1993 and he ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns against the Bulldogs as Colorado finished the year on a four-game winning streak.
