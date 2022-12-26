ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Over 100 Southwest Flights Canceled In Oakland As Problems Remain

More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number are...
OAKLAND, CA
SJ airport rebrand ticks off city commissioners

The San Jose airport's decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay's sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will change its logo in January and adopt a new name: San Jose Mineta International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Spotlight: Silicon Valley Makes History With Trio Of South Asian Trustees

Three of the seven members on the county's board of education are South Asian --making history for the most representation on the county's powerful education board. The Santa Clara County Board of Education swore in its first Pakistani American members, Maimona Afzal Berta and Raeena Lari, this month. Both members won in November's election: Berta defeated San Jose Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco for the seat held by former trustee Peter Ortiz, who secured a spot on the San Jose council. Lari beat candidate Natalie Prcevski for the seat held by trustee Claudia Rossi, who did not seek reelection. They join Tara Sreekrishnan, who won reelection this year unopposed, and is the board's first Indian American member.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Police Arrest 2 Suspects In Dec. 18 Fatal Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month at the street-level plaza above the 24th Street/Mission BART Station in San Francisco, authorities said Wednesday. Few details were provided about the shooting, which was reported about 4 p.m. Dec. 18. The victim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sheriff Investigating Death Outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Christmas morning. The victim, whose identity will be withheld until his family has been notified, was found unresponsive on the ground outside the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead minutes later.
SAN JOSE, CA
Police Arrest Two For Alleged Possession Of Burglary Tools

BENICIA (BCN) Two men were arrested in Benicia on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, police said. Officers noticed a "suspicious" vehicle parked in the early morning hours near Rose Drive and Columbus Parkway. Police made contact with the car's occupants and allegedly discovered multiple burglary tools such as sawmills, grinders, gloves, crowbars, a lock picking kit and a gas syphoning kit.
BENICIA, CA
Police Release Image Of Man Suspected Of Knocking Over And Breaking Nutcracker Display

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that allegedly pushed over a large Christmas decoration. On Sunday, Dec. 10, a suspect was captured on security camera footage shoving a large nutcracker decoration in Theater Square, causing it to break. He then fled to a nearby parking garage where he was also captured on film.
PETALUMA, CA

