Three of the seven members on the county's board of education are South Asian --making history for the most representation on the county's powerful education board. The Santa Clara County Board of Education swore in its first Pakistani American members, Maimona Afzal Berta and Raeena Lari, this month. Both members won in November's election: Berta defeated San Jose Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco for the seat held by former trustee Peter Ortiz, who secured a spot on the San Jose council. Lari beat candidate Natalie Prcevski for the seat held by trustee Claudia Rossi, who did not seek reelection. They join Tara Sreekrishnan, who won reelection this year unopposed, and is the board's first Indian American member.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO