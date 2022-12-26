Read full article on original website
Atmospheric river set to bring more heavy rain to San Francisco Bay Area
"East and South Bay streams and creeks are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and potentially above flood stage," the weather service warns.
Upcoming Bay Area storm brings more rain, could bring dangerous conditions
After a brief break in the rain, the Bay Area should brace for another round of incoming storms.
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Over 100 Southwest Flights Canceled In Oakland As Problems Remain
More than 100 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Wednesday at Oakland International Airport as the airline plans to fly a reduced schedule over the next several days, airport and Southwest officials said. Nearly 150 Southwest flights were canceled at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday. A similar number are...
San Francisco Tiki bars wish people would stop stealing their glassware
"They kind of ruin it for everybody."
Southwest Airlines cancels 71% of flights after holiday, forsaking Bay Area travelers
2,909 canceled flights in one day and counting.
SJ airport rebrand ticks off city commissioners
The San Jose airport's decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay's sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will change its logo in January and adopt a new name: San Jose Mineta International Airport.
Woman charged with murder for deaths of 2 young girls in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday. Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning...
San Jose Spotlight: Silicon Valley Makes History With Trio Of South Asian Trustees
Three of the seven members on the county's board of education are South Asian --making history for the most representation on the county's powerful education board. The Santa Clara County Board of Education swore in its first Pakistani American members, Maimona Afzal Berta and Raeena Lari, this month. Both members won in November's election: Berta defeated San Jose Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco for the seat held by former trustee Peter Ortiz, who secured a spot on the San Jose council. Lari beat candidate Natalie Prcevski for the seat held by trustee Claudia Rossi, who did not seek reelection. They join Tara Sreekrishnan, who won reelection this year unopposed, and is the board's first Indian American member.
Police Arrest 2 Suspects In Dec. 18 Fatal Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month at the street-level plaza above the 24th Street/Mission BART Station in San Francisco, authorities said Wednesday. Few details were provided about the shooting, which was reported about 4 p.m. Dec. 18. The victim...
Sheriff Investigating Death Outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Christmas morning. The victim, whose identity will be withheld until his family has been notified, was found unresponsive on the ground outside the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead minutes later.
Duarte’s Tavern is at the top of Food Network star Guy Fieri’s list
Guy Fieri just shared his favorite restaurant in all of California, and it's in the Bay Area.
Police Seek Information To Help Solve 2019 Shooting Death In East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in solving a 2019 shooting that killed a woman in East Oakland. Hadiyah Loudermilk-Shakir was gunned down on May 22, 2019 in the 7400 block of Weld Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Anyone with information is asked...
Police Arrest Two For Alleged Possession Of Burglary Tools
BENICIA (BCN) Two men were arrested in Benicia on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, police said. Officers noticed a "suspicious" vehicle parked in the early morning hours near Rose Drive and Columbus Parkway. Police made contact with the car's occupants and allegedly discovered multiple burglary tools such as sawmills, grinders, gloves, crowbars, a lock picking kit and a gas syphoning kit.
Suspect in racist, anti-gay Bay Area In-N-Out rant faces hate crime charges
A viral TikTok video allegedly captured the suspect making racist and homophobic comments.
Police Release Image Of Man Suspected Of Knocking Over And Breaking Nutcracker Display
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that allegedly pushed over a large Christmas decoration. On Sunday, Dec. 10, a suspect was captured on security camera footage shoving a large nutcracker decoration in Theater Square, causing it to break. He then fled to a nearby parking garage where he was also captured on film.
