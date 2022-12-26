Hippos' Giant Teeth Become Target for Hunters and Poaching That Could Lead to Species' Population Decline

Read full article on original website
Related
Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse
Climate change is one of the main drivers of species loss globally. We know more plants and animals will die as heatwaves, bushfires, droughts and other natural disasters worsen. But to date, science has vastly underestimated the true toll climate change and habitat destruction will have on biodiversity. That’s because it has largely neglected to consider the extent of “co-extinctions”: when species go extinct because other species on which they depend die out. Our new research shows 10% of land animals could disappear from particular geographic areas by 2050, and almost 30% by 2100. This is more than double previous predictions. It...
Poop Analysis Shows Endangered Bears Are Surviving Exclusively on Garbage
A critically endangered brown bear species found exclusively in the Himalayas is now surviving on garbage such as plastic and a South Asian rice dish unfit for their digestion, a new study has found. The Himalayan brown bear is listed as “critically endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of...
How booking breakfast with a giraffe could help save the critically endangered animals
Nairobi, Kenya — It just wouldn't feel like Africa without them, and no wildlife safari is complete without a sighting of the gentle giants of the savanna, but a hotel in Kenya does one better: Eco-tourists who stay at Giraffe Manor pay for the opportunity to get up close and personal with the majestic animals.
natureworldnews.com
Animals Found to Play Crucial Role in Reforestation Despite Significant Decline of Wildlife Populations by 70%
Animals can help in reforestation efforts through the process of animal seed dispersal, a behavior where animals disperse plant seeds by eating them and releasing them through feces, as found by a new study led by researchers from the United States. Animals and Wildlife Populations. The study was published in...
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
Poachers’ snares maim lion, condemn elephant to excruciating death in Zimbabwe
By Farayi Machamire for Zim Morning PostA two-year-old lioness is recovering slowly in northern Zimbabwe after breaking several teeth while trying to get free from a brutal wire snare that tore through her mouth and cheeks.In Charara Safari Area, on the shores of Lake Kariba along the border with Zambia, a young female elephant which spent months in a snare that cut through around her neck and throat, was not so fortunate and recently succumbed to her injuries.Kariba Animal Welfare Fund trustee Debbie Ottman said the elephant was spotted pouring sand on her neck to try and ease the pain.“A...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
Meet the elusive and rare "zebra giraffe" that the US is successfully breeding
The Okapi looks like a hybrid between a horse, giraffe, and zebra but it has actually been placed under the giraffe family, Giraffidae. It has been nicknamed the "zebra giraffe", "forest giraffe" or "Congolese giraffe."
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
The "Man of the Hole" was the last survivor of the most endangered and uncontacted tribe on Earth
An indigenous tribe in BrazilPhoto byGleilson Miranda / Governo do Acre. In August 2022, the "Man of the Hole" died. He was the very last member of his tribe - one of the most endangered and uncontacted indigenous groups in Brazil.
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Giant Crocodile Said To Have Eaten 300 People: 'They Never Kill for Fun'
Gustave the Nile crocodile has not been since since 2016, but experts say he could still be out there.
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating One of the Most Poisonous Plants on Earth
A 5-year-old boy in New Delhi died after eating the seeds of the highly poisonous rosary pea plant. The child passed within 24 hours of ingesting the seeds. His 7-year-old brother also ate the seeds and was in critical condition. But he has since recovered and left the hospital. The...
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
Comments / 3