ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cards veteran McCoy, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight

ATLANTA (AP) — At 36, Colt McCoy is savoring every opportunity to play for the Arizona Cardinals, especially after teammate J.J. Watt’s plans to retire were announced this week. At 23, Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter for the Atlanta Falcons. McCoy, who was cleared from concussion protocols this week, and Ridder, the rookie making a late-season audition, are expected to start at quarterback when the Cardinals visit the Falcons on Sunday in a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention. McCoy returns after the Cardinals lost to Tampa Bay 19-16 in overtime last week in quarterback Trace McSorley’s first start. The two have combined to fill in following Kyler Murray’s season-ending knee injury on Dec. 12.
ATLANTA, GA
The Rogersville Review

Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president

The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season. ESPN said Warren, 59, is one of the "final candidates" for the position and has interviewed in person for the job. ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy