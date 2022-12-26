Read full article on original website
Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas
HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
county17.com
Arkansas family moves to Gillette for adventure
GILLETTE, Wyo. — People decide to move to Wyoming for many reasons. Some come for work, while others love outdoor sports. Brent Taylor, an English teacher at Thunder Basin High School and a football coach for Campbell County High School, moved from Arkansas to Gillette in July for an adventure.
mysaline.com
Mail carrier gets burgled boxes back, along with bottle launched – that & more in this week’s SCSO Summary
In this Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas they reported the following recent incidents:. A citizen reported that his Springfield XD9 and his checkbook were stolen out of his truck on December 22, 2022, while he was away from home. due to power outages.
Conway police: Accused thieves spend thousands of dollars on stolen credit card at Target
Police in Conway are searching for individuals they say spent thousands of dollars at Target with a stolen credit card.
smokeybarn.com
Suspect Vehicle/Go-Fund-Me Released Following Murder Of Greenbrier Man
GREENBRIER TENNESEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Metro Nashville Police, the gunshots that killed Greenbrier resident Chris Spaunhorst on Christmas day on I24 West came from the black sedan pictured. Police say the vehicle has chrome trim. Police say the vehicle may have damage but it’s unclear whether...
ed88radio.com
Rutledge files suit against Saline County home improvement company
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit against Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, who are doing business as J&R Restoration and Landscaping as well as R&B Design and Landscaping. The lawsuit alleges Rast and Wells required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet they failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work. The office received 22 consumer complaints against Rast totaling losses of more than $88,000.
Boil order issued for some James Fork Water Regional Water customers in Sebastian Co.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for residents in Greenwood due to cold weather and customer consumption. According to a release from James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water yesterday, Dec. 25. Residents in the areas of Sugarloaf and the Lanes of...
mysaline.com
Guardianship, Protection, and Divorce in Tuesday’s Saline County Court Filings 12282022
63aw-22-293 State V Jody Sherman, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 1, Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-1048 State V Nicky Cordell Neely, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-1049 State V Nicky Cordell Neely, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 2,...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Hot Springs residents asked to conserve water after critically low levels
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Due to very low water levels, the City of Hot Springs has asked residents to try and keep their usage to a minimum in order to help conserve water. Crews have been working around the clock and were able to determine that the extremely low temperatures caused various water line breaks— and they continue to locate the water leaks from burst pipes and to also turn off any associated meters.
Hot Springs asks residents to conserve water after bursts pipes cause issues
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Many people across the state have been dealing with burst pipes, including the city of Hot Springs. “Commercial and residential, we've had a couple of main breaks, that primarily the bursts and pipes are on the customer side of the meter, we're out with crews shutting those meters off,” said City Manager, Bill Burrough.
talkbusiness.net
Gilmer reflects on 35-plus years in the Sebastian County Circuit Clerk’s office
Peggy Watson was the Sebastian County Circuit Clerk when Cindy Gilmer began working in the office. Gilmer, then a recent Ouachita Baptist University gradate, began her public career handling child support paperwork. That was more than 37 years ago. Gilmer, now the Sebastian County Circuit Clerk, is set to retire...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 12/18
William Bivins of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 18 at 8:25 p.m. and released on signature bond December 19 at 4:12 p.m. Bivins was charged with Domestic Battering in the Third Degree – Purposely. Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:
mysaline.com
Possession, Warrant, and Failure to Comply in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12272022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect was arrested after a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a vehicle threatening suicide...
mysaline.com
When your tires need air, here’s the list of local free stations
Sometimes you’re feeling a little flat and you need a little air. Whenever there’s a cold snap, many of us find that the tires on our vehicles have let us down. In truth, they’ve let themselves down. Well no actually, if we’re going to get literal, they’ve let the vehicle down.
mysaline.com
Christmas Weekend’s Naughty List in the Saline County Mugshots on 12262022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
arkadelphian.com
Police arrest 2 for helping Glenwood doctor conceal rapes
Two people with close ties to a child rapist are behind bars today, facing allegations that they turned a blind eye to a decades-long sexual abuse case. Bryce Walker and Brandy Cox, both of Glenwood, were arrested Monday, Dec. 19, in relation to the investigation of Barry Walker. Law enforcement with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.
KATV
Benton police are seeking a suspect who fraudulently purchased over $2,700 of merchandise
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who has used stolen credit card information to purchase $2,700 worth of merchandise from Home Depot. According to police, the man in both pictures is the same but the pictures are taken...
