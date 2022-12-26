Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Jarrett’s wife Karen is mad at Max Caster, The Acclaimed, and AEW for Kurt Angle reference
Max Caster and The Acclaimed have a problem in AEW. No, it’s not Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, or even Jeff Jarrett, but instead Jeff Jarrett’s wife Karen, in a sort of “you-know-where has no furry like a woman scorned” sort of way. It all began on the pre-Christmas edition of Dynamite, when, in […] The post Jeff Jarrett’s wife Karen is mad at Max Caster, The Acclaimed, and AEW for Kurt Angle reference appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Recently re-hired WWE Superstar talks about surprising return to The Fed
When news broke that Emma, known as Tenille Dashwood in Impact Wrestling, was returning to WWE after half a decade away, was a pleasant surprise. Sure, after watching the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and the hints of Bray Wyatt make their way back into the WWE Universe, bringing back a performer like Emma, […] The post Recently re-hired WWE Superstar talks about surprising return to The Fed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roman Reigns Must Defend the WWE Championship in the Royal Rumble Match
Hear me out. There have only been a handful of times in history where the WWE championship was defended in the Royal Rumble match. Ironically enough, Roman Reigns was the last superstar to do it in 2016. It’s not a move you make just for fun, and there needs to be a reason for it. […] The post Roman Reigns Must Defend the WWE Championship in the Royal Rumble Match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0