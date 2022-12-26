ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Playing This Weekend

It's nothing but strong vibes for the Green Bay Packers right now as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has them on a three-game winning streak and in contention for a wildcard playoff spot. But with a do-or-die game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Rodgers had a surprise addition to the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why

So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

RGIII is a Vikings Believer

Say what you want about the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they have a 12-3 record. There is no denying they’ve gone about getting there in a rather unconventional way, and the point differential suggests they shouldn’t have as lopsided of a record as they do. Guess what, the win column matters and at least one NFL analyst agrees.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins selected for 2023 Bart Starr Award

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins can add Bart Starr Award winner to his list of accomplishments.On Wednesday, the team announced Cousins was selected as the 2023 winner of the award, which in full is called the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. RELATED: NFL playoff picture tightens up after Week 16, Vikings fighting for a top seedThe award was created to honor the NFL players "who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community." It's named after the former quarterback and coach of the Green Bay Packers. Cousins will receive the award at the Super Bowl Breakfast set for Feb. 11 in Phoenix, Arizona. He's the third Vikings player in history to get the award, joining Warren Moon and Cris Carter. Earlier this month, Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen was named the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

4 Vikings Have Exceeded Expectations in 2022

The whole 2022 Vikings team, in general, is a big positive surprise — a team that won 15 games in the last two seasons and missed the postseason in both fired the head coach and the GM, had an underwhelming draft, didn’t make any franchise-changing moves with the roster, and still managed a 12-3 record. A divisional title goes hand in hand with the record, clinching a home playoff game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game

Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy