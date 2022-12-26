Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Vikings Do 1 Thing Like Recent Super Bowl Champions
The Minnesota Vikings are 12-3 and could lock up the number two seed in the NFC in the next couple of weeks when the purple team faces two divisional opponents, the Packers and the Bears. Most experts don’t buy the Vikings as serious contenders despite the excellent record. One reason...
Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Playing This Weekend
It's nothing but strong vibes for the Green Bay Packers right now as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has them on a three-game winning streak and in contention for a wildcard playoff spot. But with a do-or-die game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Rodgers had a surprise addition to the Packers...
Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
RGIII is a Vikings Believer
Say what you want about the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they have a 12-3 record. There is no denying they’ve gone about getting there in a rather unconventional way, and the point differential suggests they shouldn’t have as lopsided of a record as they do. Guess what, the win column matters and at least one NFL analyst agrees.
Big Ten commissioner a candidate to become Chicago Bears’ President
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken to the Chicago Bears about the vacancy at the top of the organization and is a candidate to become the team’s next president and CEO, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the […]
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard draws praise after strong first half in last game as Wisconsin's interim coach
Jim Leonhard is coaching his last game as Wisconsin’s interim coach in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. It’s a late night in the desert, but Leonhard’s trademark defense has shown up in a big way. The Badgers started a bit slow, but cruised to a 17-7 halftime lead.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins selected for 2023 Bart Starr Award
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins can add Bart Starr Award winner to his list of accomplishments.On Wednesday, the team announced Cousins was selected as the 2023 winner of the award, which in full is called the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. RELATED: NFL playoff picture tightens up after Week 16, Vikings fighting for a top seedThe award was created to honor the NFL players "who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community." It's named after the former quarterback and coach of the Green Bay Packers. Cousins will receive the award at the Super Bowl Breakfast set for Feb. 11 in Phoenix, Arizona. He's the third Vikings player in history to get the award, joining Warren Moon and Cris Carter. Earlier this month, Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen was named the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
4 Vikings Have Exceeded Expectations in 2022
The whole 2022 Vikings team, in general, is a big positive surprise — a team that won 15 games in the last two seasons and missed the postseason in both fired the head coach and the GM, had an underwhelming draft, didn’t make any franchise-changing moves with the roster, and still managed a 12-3 record. A divisional title goes hand in hand with the record, clinching a home playoff game.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game
Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
Comments / 0