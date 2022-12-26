ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge first responders organize parade for sick children at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3595DO_0juWeMsQ00

Park Ridge first responders organize parade for sick children at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital 02:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas is widely reserved for children, but sometimes illness can keep them from spending the holiday with family at home. Knowing the task on this day, first responders in Chicago's northwest suburbs took matters into their own hands.

Most days they're on the front lines keeping us safe, but on this Christmas first responders in Park Ridge were busy bringing holiday cheer to those who need it the most.

With lights flashing and sirens blazing, first responders from the City of Park Ridge had unfinished business to take care of on this frigid Christmas night. It was a fleet of patrol cars, not heading to a major emergency or chaotic scene, but rather a place where a wave and a smile goes a long way.

As part of their mission to bring holiday cheer to sick children and their families on Christmas, the Park Ridge Police Department and Fire Department along with officers from Niles and Des Plaines pulled off a first responders parade outside Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

After circling the hospital, the motorcade pulled over, and one by one, officers saluted and celebrated the brave children spending their Christmas on the mend and in some cases fighting to live.

"Let them let them know that the community is out there thinking about them and they are not alone, and we're always gonna do our best to try to cheer em up and spread the joy a little bit," said Sgt. Remoh Robert.

"They wanted to do something for the kids. They are in our community. They are part of our community. And it's a holiday, and every officer wanted to be here," said Stephanie Conboy, with Park Ridge PD community strategies.

As cold as the air was, it wasn't enough to keep the officers from warming hearts. Many of them are parents themselves.

"Just knowing if my kid were there and if they wanted to support and show something like that, that's what it's all about," said Robert.

As they put a close to Christmas 2022, the Park Ridge Police Department hopes this could become an annual tradition. They say they are hopeful that next year Santa Claus himself will take part.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Pastor aims to rebuild Maywood church after devastating fire

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A closely-knit community in the western suburbs is still trying to make sense of a devastating fire that destroyed their church.It happened in Maywood where New Life in Christ Bible Church once stood, but now lies a burnt out, hollow frame and plenty of heartache.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went there to All Tuesday long, parishioners past and present, and even members of the community who heard about the fire were stopping by to catch a glimpse of the aftermath."Many people were married in this church," said Marvin Wiley, a former pastor. "They were buried from this...
MAYWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Operation North Pole returns this year, helping families with sick kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Holiday wishes complete for more than 20 Chicago area families with a child battling a terminal illness.As CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe explains, the organization Operation North Pole made it happen.A busy room made up of volunteers, many with family in various local fire departments, are here to make sure every gift is ready to go. "We had to scale down the on activities this year. (We're) looking forward to maybe coming back a little bit more next year."Hoffman Estates Fire Chief Alan Wax said prior to the pandemic, Operation North Pole would throw a "Winter Wonderfest" for sick...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting at South Austin gas station leaves 3 wounded, another hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are recovering after being shot at a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.The shooting happened in the 5100 block of West Madison Street around 9:51 p.m.Chicago police say the men were in the parking lot of the gas station when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.A 33-year-old man was grazed in the head and taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 26-year-old man was struck in the right shoulder and taken by CFD to Stroger in fair condition.A fourth victim, a 45-year-old man suffered a cut to the mouth from shattering glass to the mouth and refused EMS. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Villa Park resident dies in house fire

A woman died in a fire in her Villa Park home on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. Shortly before 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a two-story, single-family home on the 900 block of South Summit Avenue. Firefighters entered the home and immediately located the victim. The DuPage County Coroner pronounced the woman deceased at the scene. According to the Villa Park Fire Department, the fire appears to have been accidental and was most likely caused by discarded smoking materials. The fire left the home uninhabitable and caused damage estimated at $125,000. The victim’s husband, who was not at home at the time of the fire, is staying with family members in the area.
VILLA PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Huge icicles hang from Joliet senior living home after pipe bursts

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Huge icicles were cascading down the side of a senior living home in Joliet.The city said it's the result of burst pipes, a fear all too familiar for home and business owners as the big thaw begins.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to the facility to check it out.A crew came in with a cherry picker basket hammering the icicles into smaller pieces until they fell away.The front door was blocked off with signs directing people to use another entrance. CBS 2 spoke to some folks who said they've been through one issue after another because of...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

City officials say they plan to bring asylum seekers to old Woodlawn school by next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Side residents were fired up Wednesday night after they were left in the dark about plans to turn a school in their Woodlawn neighborhood into a shelter for migrants. CBS 2's Lauren Victory has been fighting to get the truth from the city for months about the reported plans for a migrant shelter at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave. The city had said there were no plans to turn the old school into a migrant shelter, despite construction work being done there and documents...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Sabina delivers holiday meals, gifts to shelters, veterans on Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Father Michael Pfleger and parishioners at Saint Sabina Church had a busy Christmas Day, packing up and delivering holiday meals to nine shelters and two veterans' homes.The fantastic food was created by local Black-owned catering businesses, and there was more.Along with the meals, there were toys for the kids, and the Hobson Lucas Foundation provided $100 gift cards for women in the shelters.It all made Christmas brighter for nearly 1,000 people.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Petterino's, Chicago Life Cares give Christmas meals to homeless

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The popular Loop restaurant Petterino's and a group that helps the homeless joined forces Sunday to give out 500 Christmas meals. The founder of Chicago Life Cares, who is also a bartender at Petterino's, knows firsthand how important generosity like this is. He lived in a homeless shelter when he moved to Chicago five years ago, so Sunday was emotional for him. "A lot of smiles," he said. "As soon as the co-manager came back and said, 'You have a line outside,' I lost it. Like, I couldn't control it, tears, all that stuff. I went out there, and there were people, and faces and souls that were ready to be touched and fed and everything. And that meant everything to me." Chicago Life Cares also handed out winter care packages including hats, gloves, tooth brushes and towels. Terrence Wilson said this is his first Christmas without his mom, who died in April. He said he could feel her presence and hoped he made her proud. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Extra-alarm fire sends flames shooting from church in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters from all over the western suburbs raced to Maywood Monday afternoon as flames shot through the roof of a church.No one was hurt. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, it was a huge loss for some people in the community.For nearly three decades, the New Life in Christ Bible Church has served a community in Maywood. On Monday, its building at 1642 15th Ave. at Harrison Street was destroyed.But the pastor said the church will continue to serve the neighborhood.Maywood Fire Chief Craig Bronaugh Jr. said just after 3:15 p.m., the fire...
MAYWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley

CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
137K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy