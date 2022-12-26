Archaeologists have uncovered projectile points used by early Americans in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the continent.Researchers, including those from the Oregon State University in the US, say the findings help fill gaps in the history of how early humans in the Americas crafted and used stone weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points are razor sharp, ranging from about 1.3-5cm (0.5-2in) long, and are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to the study, published last week in the journal Science Advances.The projectile points are characterised by two distinct ends – one...

