A team of archaeologists based in Idaho is wrapping up this year with a fascinating new discovery. The team recently uncovered more than a dozen weapon heads in traditional Nez Percé land dating back 15,700 years. These ancient finds are especially groundbreaking as they potentially highlight some of America’s first global interactions with Asia.
Officials at Big Bend National Park have made an exciting discovery at Texas’ largest national park. According to the National Park Service, a nearly century-old rock wall was recently found by the park’s Rio Grande River. The discovery comes after several high-water events over the last several months.
Archaeologists have uncovered projectile points used by early Americans in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the continent.Researchers, including those from the Oregon State University in the US, say the findings help fill gaps in the history of how early humans in the Americas crafted and used stone weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points are razor sharp, ranging from about 1.3-5cm (0.5-2in) long, and are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to the study, published last week in the journal Science Advances.The projectile points are characterised by two distinct ends – one...
Eddie Gonzales Jr. - AncientPages.com - By reconstructing the sea level history of the Bering Strait, scientists found that the strait remained flooded until around 35,700 years ago, not long before humans began migrating into the Americas. Beringia—Bering Land Bridge during deglaciation period. Image credit: GifTagger - Public Domain.
The New Jersey Wildlife Division has approved an “emergency” black bear trophy hunt this month. A two-judge panel ruled against a bid by animal rights organizations to stop the hunt. The judges ultimately decided to back the state officials who say that the hunt is needed to “protect the public” from the bear population.
Contained within the massive new National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 is the start of a program to add a new heavy icebreaker for the U.S. Coast Guard to operate on the Great Lakes. The vessel would increase the Coast Guard’s capacity and supplement an aging fleet that plays a vital role in the commercial trade on the Great Lakes.
Regional Drought Emergency declared. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, last week Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors declared a Regional Drought Emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of all imported water supplies. In adopting the resolution, Metropolitan’s board warned the water-saving call could become mandatory if drought conditions persist.
Plastic pollution is among the most pressing environmental issues given the rapid increase of disposable plastic products over the past decade. Every year, about 8 million tons of plastic waste escapes into the oceans from coastal nations, and forecasts suggest this could double by 2025 if drastic action is not taken.
