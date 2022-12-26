Read full article on original website
One Killed, Two Wounded in North Hollywood Shooting
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. One...
Security Guard Killed at Apartment Complex Near USC; Suspect Arrested
A security guard was fatally shot early Wednesday at a private student housing complex near USC, and a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
NoHo Shooting Leaves One Dead, One in Critical Condition
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
Person Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Koreatown
A person was struck and killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Koreatown, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1:25 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman Killed, Man Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening at a strip mall in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. A canopy was requested...
At Least One Person Shot in South Los Angeles
At least one person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. A canopy was requested as the crime scene investigation began, Im...
Man taken into custody after chase, scuffle with police in Los Angeles
A man who led authorities in a chase from East Los Angeles to the South Bay Wednesday afternoon has been taken into custody after a scuffle with authorities. The chase began around 3:45 p.m. along the westbound 10 Freeway in East L.A., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver apparently did not have plates […]
Authorities ID man killed at Palmdale apartment
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday. The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner’s office. Alonso’s place of residence was unknown. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m....
Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
Man With Bipolar Disorder Last Seen in West Hills Reported Missing
Sheriff’s detectives appealed to the public Wednesday for help locating a missing 34-year-old man diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression last seen near West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. Angel Manjarrez was last seen Dec. 12, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Manjarrez requires medication and his family...
2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills
Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
Felon Shot During Confrontation with Lawmen Admits Carjacking
A carjacker who was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers after a chase in Hemet pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking and another offense and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Edgar Alejandro Solis, 36, of Hemet admitted the...
Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was stabbed to death in Compton on Christmas was positively identified Tuesday, and a family member is in custody for the crime. The victim was 20-year-old Compton resident Edgar Morales, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of...
Missing Teen Last Seen in Lancaster Reported Missing
A 16-year old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing Thursday. Sean Orellana Garcia was last seen at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on the 44400 block of 10th Street West, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Garcia is Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair...
Authorities Identify Man, 69, Who Died in Palm Desert Crash
Authorities Thursday identified a 69-year-old man who was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that three people were trapped inside a...
Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant
Del Rey, Los Angeles, CA: A suspect opened fire on a vehicle wounding the male occupant early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, in the Del Rey neighborhood of… Read more "Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant"
Convicted Robber Charged with Molesting 3 Girls in Buena Park
A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
Pomona Police Seek Public’s Help To Find Missing Woman
Pomona police Wednesday asked the public for help locating a missing 50-year-old woman who cannot care for herself due to her impaired mental capacity. Myra Ramirez was last seen Dec. 17 at about 5 p.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Garey Avenue, police said. Ramirez is described as...
Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Locating ID Theft Suspect
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help locating a woman suspected of grand theft and identity theft. Andrea Jean Serrao, 44, was described by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last known to live in Long Beach.
