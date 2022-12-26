ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks Rewards is charging rewards members more for perks

Starbucks Rewards is charging rewards members more for perks, like free drinks, as the coffee company shakes up its loyalty program in February 2023. Beginning Feb. 13, 2023, members will need to redeem 100 stars (Starbucks’ version of points) for a hot or iced coffee or tea, a packaged snack, a baked good or a to-go cup, according to CNN.
