ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said on the eve of Tennessee’s Orange Bowl clash with Clemson

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Orange Bowl between sixth-ranked Tennessee (10-2) and seventh-ranked ACC champion Clemson (11-2) is just one day away with kickoff between the two top-10 teams set for 8 p.m. on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. The media availability for bowl week here wrapped up on Thursday morning with a joint press conference between Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. During the Q-and-A session, Heupel touched on several topics from the matchup with his Tennessee team against Clemson and other big-picture items for his program.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

What to watch: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Fresh off its 21st all-time ACC championship and its seventh outright conference crown in eight years, Clemson (AP Poll No. 10, Coaches Poll No. 11, CFP No. 7) will attempt to record its seventh 12-win season in team history when it faces consensus No. 6 Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Vols QB coach: ‘We’ll have a competition this offseason’

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – It may or may not have been obvious, but Joey Halzle has provided clarity on what’s ahead for Tennessee at quarterback – the Vols intend to open things up and have a quarterback competition this offseason. The process informally will start against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, when Joe Milton III will make his second straight start in place of the injured Hendon Hooker, the star signal-caller who led the Vols to incredible heights during the 2022 season. But when asked here Wednesday morning if Milton would be the guy for Tennessee moving forward, Halzle said a competition is coming.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Hendon Hooker still actively involved in Clemson prep

DANIA BEACH, Florida — Hendon Hooker will never play quarterback for Tennessee again, but he still can — and darn sure does — help Tennessee’s quarterbacks. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said Wednesday morning that Hooker Zoomed into Tennessee’s quarterback meetings from Los Angeles earlier this month because he wanted to be a part of the game-planning process for Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. Hooker would’ve been in the room if he hadn’t needed to be on the West Coast to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, and now he’s on-site in Miami to help sixth-ranked Vols prepare for the seventh-ranked Tigers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What happened to Ole Miss down the stretch against Tennessee?

Coming off one of the worst losses in recent memory, the Ole Miss men's basketball team held its own against a far superior Tennessee squad on Wednesday. At one point, the Rebels led by as much as 10 points, but the Vols slowly but surely chipped away at the deficit to come away with a 63-59 win to open conference play. What went wrong for the Rebels down to the stretch? Hint: it was an issue Ole Miss has been all too familiar with lately.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

How to watch: No. 7 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4) at 5 p.m. ET. The Vols are looking to win their seventh of the last eight meetings with the Rebels. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Physical freshman Awaka emerging for No. 7 Vols

Rick Barnes didn’t need much time to scout Tobe Awaka before imagining what the under-the-radar, 6-foot-8 New York native could become as a player. Awaka was really raw, but he was really athletic, he played really hard and he didn’t seem to fear anything. Barnes had to imagine...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Justin Williams-Thomas Announces His Next College Football Program

Former four-star running back Justin Williams-Thomas only spent one season in Knoxville before hitting the transfer portal on Dec. 5. And now, on Tuesday morning, Williams-Thomas has announced his next landing spot. According to his own Twitter account, Williams-Thomas is taking his talents to Stanford University. The 6-foot, 210-pound running...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option

What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
GATLINBURG, TN
knoxfocus.com

Catching up with Larry Cox

He’s been a dynamo of involvement in the city, county, and especially North Knoxville. His career in athletics and coaching paralleled his many years of service as a city council member and community involvement. As past coach and director of the non-profit Knoxville Falcons the organization he helped make possible for thousands of children in Knoxville to have access to learn and play baseball, basketball, football, softball and cheerleading.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (12/25 – 1/3/2023)

Opening for Transcending Traditions, Lilienthal Gallery, 23 Emory Place, Knoxville, December 2022If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy