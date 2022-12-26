Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
Everything Josh Heupel said on the eve of Tennessee’s Orange Bowl clash with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Orange Bowl between sixth-ranked Tennessee (10-2) and seventh-ranked ACC champion Clemson (11-2) is just one day away with kickoff between the two top-10 teams set for 8 p.m. on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. The media availability for bowl week here wrapped up on Thursday morning with a joint press conference between Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. During the Q-and-A session, Heupel touched on several topics from the matchup with his Tennessee team against Clemson and other big-picture items for his program.
Tennessee, Clemson battling for recruits going into Orange Bowl matchup
As the two teams prepare to square off on the field Friday night, Tennessee and Clemson are battling for a number of recruits in the 2024 class.
What to watch: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee
Fresh off its 21st all-time ACC championship and its seventh outright conference crown in eight years, Clemson (AP Poll No. 10, Coaches Poll No. 11, CFP No. 7) will attempt to record its seventh 12-win season in team history when it faces consensus No. 6 Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl.
Vols QB coach: ‘We’ll have a competition this offseason’
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – It may or may not have been obvious, but Joey Halzle has provided clarity on what’s ahead for Tennessee at quarterback – the Vols intend to open things up and have a quarterback competition this offseason. The process informally will start against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, when Joe Milton III will make his second straight start in place of the injured Hendon Hooker, the star signal-caller who led the Vols to incredible heights during the 2022 season. But when asked here Wednesday morning if Milton would be the guy for Tennessee moving forward, Halzle said a competition is coming.
Hendon Hooker still actively involved in Clemson prep
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Hendon Hooker will never play quarterback for Tennessee again, but he still can — and darn sure does — help Tennessee’s quarterbacks. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said Wednesday morning that Hooker Zoomed into Tennessee’s quarterback meetings from Los Angeles earlier this month because he wanted to be a part of the game-planning process for Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. Hooker would’ve been in the room if he hadn’t needed to be on the West Coast to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, and now he’s on-site in Miami to help sixth-ranked Vols prepare for the seventh-ranked Tigers.
What happened to Ole Miss down the stretch against Tennessee?
Coming off one of the worst losses in recent memory, the Ole Miss men's basketball team held its own against a far superior Tennessee squad on Wednesday. At one point, the Rebels led by as much as 10 points, but the Vols slowly but surely chipped away at the deficit to come away with a 63-59 win to open conference play. What went wrong for the Rebels down to the stretch? Hint: it was an issue Ole Miss has been all too familiar with lately.
Tennessee Linebacker Thinks Tigers will Run the Ball More in Orange Bowl
Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley says the seventh-ranked Volunteers are planning for No. 7 Clemson to run the football when they meet in the Orange Bowl Classic Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s SEC Opening Win At Ole Miss
Tennessee basketball knocked off Ole Miss, 63-59, in Oxford to open up SEC play in the win column Wednesday evening. The Vols fell behind 10 points in the first half before slowly crawling back into the game and holding on late to secure the win. Santiago Vescovi’s game-high 22 points...
How to watch: No. 7 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4) at 5 p.m. ET. The Vols are looking to win their seventh of the last eight meetings with the Rebels. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will...
Physical freshman Awaka emerging for No. 7 Vols
Rick Barnes didn’t need much time to scout Tobe Awaka before imagining what the under-the-radar, 6-foot-8 New York native could become as a player. Awaka was really raw, but he was really athletic, he played really hard and he didn’t seem to fear anything. Barnes had to imagine...
Ticket Prices High for Capital One Orange Bowl
Fans looking for last-minute tickets to see the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl will need to pony up some of their Christmas cash to get in.
rockytopinsider.com
Justin Williams-Thomas Announces His Next College Football Program
Former four-star running back Justin Williams-Thomas only spent one season in Knoxville before hitting the transfer portal on Dec. 5. And now, on Tuesday morning, Williams-Thomas has announced his next landing spot. According to his own Twitter account, Williams-Thomas is taking his talents to Stanford University. The 6-foot, 210-pound running...
thesmokies.com
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option
What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
Party animals play in the snow at Zoo Knoxville and Little Ponderosa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday night, snow fell across East Tennessee and blanketed the area in white. The weather led to hazardous road conditions reported in the area, and several organizations said they would close or delay opening on Tuesday. Among them was Zoo Knoxville. Without visitors around and...
knoxfocus.com
Catching up with Larry Cox
He’s been a dynamo of involvement in the city, county, and especially North Knoxville. His career in athletics and coaching paralleled his many years of service as a city council member and community involvement. As past coach and director of the non-profit Knoxville Falcons the organization he helped make possible for thousands of children in Knoxville to have access to learn and play baseball, basketball, football, softball and cheerleading.
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (12/25 – 1/3/2023)
Opening for Transcending Traditions, Lilienthal Gallery, 23 Emory Place, Knoxville, December 2022If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1