Most of the scoreboard wasn’t operational, but the Lady Vols lit it up anyway with a 92-53 win over Wofford after a week-long hiatus from hoops. “I’m proud of our team and our focus coming off of a well-earned Christmas break,” Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said Tuesday. “I thought our players responded well. I thought we had a lot of energy in practice yesterday, and I thought we had really good focus to start this game. Going into this game, Wofford’s lowest offensive point total was 67. For us to keep them to 53 was a really good job by our defense.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO