Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Cricket player in Australia gets clocked by low flying SkyCam
A scary moment during the Boxing Day test between Australia and South Africa is raising questions about broadcasting standards in the sport. Anrich Nortje of South Africa was in the field when a low-flying SkyCam crashed directly into him. Fox Sports has apologized for the incident, but questions linger. Most...
Soccer-Chelsea beat Bournemouth to return to winning ways
LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chelsea returned to winning ways as they scored early to ensure a 2-0 triumph over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in their first Premier League victory since mid-October.
Comments / 0