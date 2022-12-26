ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Mike Evans inches closer to 9th straight 1,000-yard season

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is slowly but surely closing in on yet another 1,000-yard season.

Evans only managed three receptions for 29 yards in Sunday night’s 19-16 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s now just 83 yards away from a ninth consecutive year of more than 1,000 yards.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, Evans already holds the NFL record by starting his career with eight straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. The previous mark of seven such seasons was held by Hall of Fame pass-catcher Randy Moss.

Just like the entire Bucs offense, Evans has struggled to put up the kind of overall production fans have come to expect, but he still heads into the final two games of the regular season needing to average just 42 yards per contest to extend his milestone streak.

