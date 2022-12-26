Bucs' comeback win vs. Cardinals had a 16 percent chance of happening

When running back James Conner raced 22 yards to the end zone to give the Arizona Cardinals a 16-6 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, the chances of the road team pulling off a comeback win plummeted.

Down by 10 points with less than 11 minutes remaining in regulation, the Bucs hadn’t scored a touchdown all night long, but needed multiple scores to force overtime on the road in front of a prime-time TV audience.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Bucs had just a 16 percent chance of pulling off such a comeback after Conner’s touchdown, and a 17 percent chance before a Cardinals fumble handed the ball back to Tampa Bay with less than five minutes to go.

The Bucs would indeed force overtime, thanks to a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady to rookie running back Rachaad White, and a 42-yard field goal from kicker Ryan Succop, along with clutch stops from the defense.

Succop won it with a walk-off field goal from 40 yards out in the extra period, giving the Bucs a 19-16 victory, and a chance to clinch the NFC South title next week against the Carolina Panthers.