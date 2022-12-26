WATCH: Full highlights of Bucs' 19-16 OT win vs. Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers mounted yet another double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter Sunday night, beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 on a walk-off field goal in overtime.

Despite trailing 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Bucs overcame their offensive struggles from earlier in the game, taking advantage of clutch stops from the defense and leaving Arizona with a huge road win.

Watch the video above to see all the highlights from Sunday night’s comeback victory.