Memphis, TN

ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Christmas destruction of Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant’s trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies

Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any other team in the West. Since then... The post Ja Morant’s trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ABC30 Fresno

Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and...
Larry Brown Sports

D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game

D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ABC30 Fresno

Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'

MIAMI -- Back in the arena where he played arguably the best basketball of his career, LeBron James was asked to look to the future rather than back into the past and share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. "I don't have a number," James said...
ABC30 Fresno

Kings say Domantas Sabonis has avulsion fracture in right thumb

Sacramento KingsAll-Star center Domantas Sabonis has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb, the team announced Monday. The Kings said he will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's home game against the Denver Nuggets, indicating he may try to play through the injury.
ABC30 Fresno

Clippers stage improbable late comeback, beat Pistons in OT

DETROIT -- Paul George scored 32 points, and theLA Clippersovercame a 14-point deficit in the final 3 minutes of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
ABC30 Fresno

Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --Kingscoach Mike Brown has entered the league's health and safety protocols and missed the team's 113-106 loss to the visiting Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Associate coach Jordi Fernandez filled in for Brown against the Nuggets and will continue to run the team in his absence. Brown will be...
WREG

Grizzlies, Suns game at FedExForum to proceed despite water issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday night’s home game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns will continue as planned despite water pressure issues throughout the city, officials announced. The decision was made following consultation with city officials and MLGW. The only thing that will change is concessions within FedExForum will offer canned/bottled drinks instead of […]
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders bench Derek Carr: Answering questions on Vegas' QB future

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesdaythat they were sitting Derek Carr, who has been the team's starting quarterback since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and starting Jarrett Stidham for their final two games, with Chase Garbers as his backup. "None of...
Yardbarker

Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
