Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
A good hair day can be a real confidence booster. But waking up with a thick mane isn’t the case for everyone. If you’re finding it difficult to maintain your hair’s health, especially as you age, you’re not alone. One of the most common side effects of aging is hair loss. Whether you’re experiencing shedding, thinning, or losing hair length, you don’t have to resign yourself to brittle, short hair. Thankfully there are steps you can take to really celebrate the hair you have, from choosing haircuts that boost the volume in your hair to switching up your diet.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day–especially when it comes to weight loss. If you want to eat healthier and lose weight in the new year, a healthy breakfast meal is a great way to start. Research shows that a morning meal can be good for losing weight. It could be because eating foods with protein and fiber in the morning keeps your appetite in check for the rest of the day. Specifically, health experts recommend a healthy breakfast of avocado on whole-grain toast to achieve your weight loss goals for 2023.
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
Chances are you’ve probably changed your skincare routine up quite a few times over the years to deal with different issues you encounter along the way. Whether you’re faced with hormonal acne, dryness and lines, or dark spots, it’s not unusual to replace products and procedures with other products and procedures as you age so that you’re addressing your concerns in the moment. The same applies to hair, though we tend to think the same shampoos and coloring choices we make at 30 can take us through our fifties and beyond. As we age, our hair has different needs. It’s not uncommon to make these three hair mistakes that could be aging you without you even knowing it. Here are the mistakes and their simple solutions.
Thanks to the harsh effects of winter, many of us experience skin that looks much more dull, dry and flaky as the temperatures drop. In order to avoid this, it is best to consume a nutrient-rich diet, drink ample water, have a consistent sleep schedule, and to also invest in the best skincare products for your complexion type.
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day–especially if you’re trying to lose weight. The food you eat first thing in the morning provides you with the energy you need to take on the day, burn calories, and crush your workouts. Luckily, there are tons of great, delicious options out there that can reduce bloating and boost your metabolism. In fact, there are four breakfast foods in particular that health experts recommend you eat in the morning.
If you're diagnosed with hypertension, there's a lot you can do at home to control the blood pressure -- primarily by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
When it comes to achieving clearer, more youthful-looking skin that glows, what you put into your body is as important, if not more important, than what you apply to your skin. You can have a cabinet of serums that all come highly recommended by skincare experts, but if you aren’t following up your skincare routine with a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fats, your skin isn’t going to get as many benefits as it could. Don’t sleep on beverages when you’re thinking about your food choices for better skin. Avoiding these three beverages can help you prevent premature aging, according to dermatologists. And if you’re wondering which drinks are among the best for your skin, we snuck in those tips, as well.
Girl enjoys a warm drinkPhoto byStockSnap on Pixabay. When it comes to comfort, not too many things can beat the comfort of warm water. A warm shower, warm bath, warm water running over the hands or feet, or warm water splashed on the face are simply incredibly comforting. Warm water is such a natural way to refresh and relax nerves and muscles. However, another important way to relax with warm water is by drinking it.
At EatingWell, we certainly believe that all foods fit into a healthy lifestyle and added sugars can be enjoyed in moderation. However, many of us are eating way more added sugars than we realize. In the United States, the average adult eats 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar per day—significantly more than the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of 6 teaspoons for females and 9 for males. Added sugars are found in more obvious sweetened foods, like desserts and soft drinks, but they can also add up quite a bit in more unexpected foods, like crackers, prepared foods, sauces and condiments. Natural sugars are found in fruits, vegetables and unsweetened dairy, foods that also contain vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber and can have a positive impact on our health, while added sugars have no nutritional benefit. While many people associate excess added sugar intake with an increased risk of weight gain and type 2 diabetes, growing research also links excess added sugar intake with an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.
