Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local RestaurantGreyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KGUN 9
Widespread showers and high elevation snow today
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers will begin to move in this morning, and likely continue through late in. Temps will fall to the 50s as the rain arrives, with a winter weather advisory over the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Until 6PM above 7500', with 6-10" of snow possible. This...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temps Tuesday, but a change is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Much warmer than normal temperatures will continue through Tuesday with mostly clear skies and light winds. A major shift in the jet stream will bring about an extended period of cool, mostly cloudy and occasionally wet weather. Significant rainfall is possible with snow over the high peaks.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Starting out Christmas weekend on the nice list
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above average temperatures to kick-off Christmas weekend. Dry with a warming trend into early next week. KOLD News 13′s First Alert Weather team is watching a couple of weather systems that will impact the area with a chance of valley rain and mountain snow around the middle and second half of next week.
Hiker rescued after Mt. Lemmon fall on Christmas
A hiker who fell on Mt. Lemmon's Butterfly Trail Sunday is recovering after a nighttime rescue, according to the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA).
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – A Visit to the Nursery
One great thing about living in Arizona is the winter time brings lots of activity at a plant nursery. We made a stop at a large one known as ‘Green Things & Zocalo’s, sort of a free trip to a botanical gardens. They have a large collection of...
KOLD-TV
Southwest flight cancellations leave passengers stranded in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Airlines are trying to get back on schedule after a winter storm threw holiday travel into chaos. Many Southwest Airlines passengers are finding themselves stuck for at least another day or two before they can get onto a flight. According to FlightAware, 10 flights departing from Tucson on Tuesday were canceled.
KOLD-TV
Fleeing the flight-mare, passengers turning to rental cars
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Car rental companies are busy this time of the year but even more so with flight cancellations happening across the country and right here in town. The Tucson International Airport has seen an influx in business. “It is just a busy time right now...
KGUN 9
Southwest Airlines apologizes amidst travel delays, cancellations
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest Airlines issued an official apology after many flights were cancelled amidst the holiday season. "We've let our Customers and Employees down, and we pledge to do everything can we can to make it right," began Southwest Airlines. The company also posted a video with...
Downtown Tucson bypass almost ready
There’s a major change coming in how you can get on I-10. KGUN9 On Your Side has an update on the project called Downtown Links.
visitusaparks.com
Family-Friendly Road Trip Through Southern Arizona
Spend a few hours discovering a variety of Native American exhibits that will capture the attention and imagination of kids and adults alike. Then, head outside. Kids can run amok in the small field before tucking into lunch at a picnic table, surrounded by massive granite boulders. Prepared By:. Adventure...
KOLD-TV
Forest Service plans prescribed burn near Summerhaven
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Forest Service announced plans for a prescribed pile burn in the Coronado National Forest near Summerhaven Wednesday, Dec. 28. The prescribed pile burn is comprised of 10 acres of hand piles in the Marshall Gulch area in the Santa Catalina Mountains. If...
KOLD-TV
PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
KOLD-TV
PACC having to euthanize dogs, Humane Society of Southern Arizona also dealing with capacity crisis ahead of the New Year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Animal shelters are at capacity across the southern Arizona and now Pima Animal Care Center has a Euthanasia list because of it. Lisa Royal is the Deputy Director at PACC and said the holidays helped. “Just before Christmas was 536 dogs in the shelter...
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
KOLD-TV
Police: Drunk driver crashes through Taqueria Pico de Gallo on Christmas Eve
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway after South Tucson Police say a drunk driver drove through a popular restaurant, Taqueria Pico de Gallo. The crash happened on Christmas Eve. Now, the family who owns this restaurant is left to pick up the pieces. Adan Delgado and...
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
KOLD-TV
Man hit, killed near 22nd and Columbus in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit and killed while walking near 22nd and Columbus in Tucson late Tuesday. Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when he was hit. The man’s name will not...
SignalsAZ
Help Tucson Shape Its Water Future
The One Water 2100 master planning process, through public feedback, identified water supply and conservation as the top two areas of concern. Now, Tucson Water needs your help to guide long-range decisions about Tucson’s water management practices and its Capital Improvement Program. Follow the One Water 2100 website link below and take the water management strategy survey.
3 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year.
Comments / 1