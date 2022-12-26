ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KGUN 9

Widespread showers and high elevation snow today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers will begin to move in this morning, and likely continue through late in. Temps will fall to the 50s as the rain arrives, with a winter weather advisory over the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Until 6PM above 7500', with 6-10" of snow possible. This...
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Starting out Christmas weekend on the nice list

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above average temperatures to kick-off Christmas weekend. Dry with a warming trend into early next week. KOLD News 13′s First Alert Weather team is watching a couple of weather systems that will impact the area with a chance of valley rain and mountain snow around the middle and second half of next week.
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – A Visit to the Nursery

One great thing about living in Arizona is the winter time brings lots of activity at a plant nursery. We made a stop at a large one known as ‘Green Things & Zocalo’s, sort of a free trip to a botanical gardens. They have a large collection of...
KOLD-TV

Southwest flight cancellations leave passengers stranded in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Airlines are trying to get back on schedule after a winter storm threw holiday travel into chaos. Many Southwest Airlines passengers are finding themselves stuck for at least another day or two before they can get onto a flight. According to FlightAware, 10 flights departing from Tucson on Tuesday were canceled.
KOLD-TV

Fleeing the flight-mare, passengers turning to rental cars

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Car rental companies are busy this time of the year but even more so with flight cancellations happening across the country and right here in town. The Tucson International Airport has seen an influx in business. “It is just a busy time right now...
KGUN 9

Southwest Airlines apologizes amidst travel delays, cancellations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest Airlines issued an official apology after many flights were cancelled amidst the holiday season. "We've let our Customers and Employees down, and we pledge to do everything can we can to make it right," began Southwest Airlines. The company also posted a video with...
visitusaparks.com

Family-Friendly Road Trip Through Southern Arizona

Spend a few hours discovering a variety of Native American exhibits that will capture the attention and imagination of kids and adults alike. Then, head outside. Kids can run amok in the small field before tucking into lunch at a picnic table, surrounded by massive granite boulders. Prepared By:. Adventure...
KOLD-TV

Forest Service plans prescribed burn near Summerhaven

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Forest Service announced plans for a prescribed pile burn in the Coronado National Forest near Summerhaven Wednesday, Dec. 28. The prescribed pile burn is comprised of 10 acres of hand piles in the Marshall Gulch area in the Santa Catalina Mountains. If...
KOLD-TV

PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
KOLD-TV

Man hit, killed near 22nd and Columbus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit and killed while walking near 22nd and Columbus in Tucson late Tuesday. Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the man was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when he was hit. The man’s name will not...
SignalsAZ

Help Tucson Shape Its Water Future

The One Water 2100 master planning process, through public feedback, identified water supply and conservation as the top two areas of concern. Now, Tucson Water needs your help to guide long-range decisions about Tucson’s water management practices and its Capital Improvement Program. Follow the One Water 2100 website link below and take the water management strategy survey.
