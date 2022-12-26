ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest

The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
Taxes Fall, Wages Rise and Jaywalking OK'd by New State Laws

Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could impact people's finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties. Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and concealed guns,...
Dog Found Tied up Outside an Iowa Airport After Being Abandoned by Owner

Amid the chaos of flight delays and cancellations, one dog was seemingly abandoned at the Des Moines airport. A one-year-old female pup was found tied up outside the Iowa airport on Dec. 29, after her owner was unable to board their flight with her. Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin tells TODAY.com, the rescue center got a call from airport staff that the dog, who they’ve named Allie, was left behind after her owner “tried to go through the flight process without the proper kennel.”
