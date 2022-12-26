Read full article on original website
The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
Food Network
The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bananas?
The banana is a highly versatile, delicious fruit that's easy to digest and touted for its many health benefits, such as protection against oxidative stress and chronic disease due to its high fiber and antioxidant contents. Bananas' soft texture and sweet taste make them a healthy option for most people—including babies and older adults, who may struggle with chewing and swallowing tougher foods, as well as athletes and active individuals who need a quick energy source while on the go.
Looking to Get More Protein In Your Diet? These 10 Foods Pack More Protein Than An Egg
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. When it comes to weight loss, protein reigns supreme. Whether you're...
Why Flaxseeds Could Be Key To Aging Well
Flaxseeds have been touted as an important source of omega-3s, but can they help with aging? Find out how flaxseeds may be the key to aging well.
The High-Sodium Ingredient Nutritionists Say You Should Never Add To Your Soup Because It Leads To Inflammation And Weight Gain
On a frigid winter day, oftentimes nothing is a better or cozier meal choice than a warm bowl of your favorite soup. We conducted our own research and also reached out to registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about healthy soup making, and which common, high sodium ingredient might be best to avoid if your goal is to prevent inflammation and weight gain. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
These Are Actually The Best Low-Carb Foods To Eat For Weight Loss, Nutritionists Say
Making a new year’s resolution to lose weight? You’re not alone. In 2020, according to a survey by YouGov, 37% of the people who made New Year’s resolutions wanted to lose weight while other popular resolutions included exercising more (50%) and eating healthier (43%). But making a resolution is much easier than keeping one. 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first year. In fact, 20% of resolutions are broken within the first week of January alone. But you can keep your weight loss resolution this year, just aim for a low-carb diet!
2 Ultra-Processed Foods You Should Cut Out To Increase Memory, Mood, And Focus
Eating a healthy and balanced diet is important for overall physical and mental well-being. And while a major part of maintaining a healthy diet is incorporating nutritious foods (such as some of these great superfoods) into your meals, the other half of the battle is cutting out unhealthy, processed foods and ingredients that can take a serious toll on your body. Unfortunately, that includes some of our favorite foods out there. Some of the worst options include the ever-tempting processed meats and those made with refined grains.
4 Energy-Boosting Breakfast Foods That Improve Your Metabolism And Make You Feel Less Bloated
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day–especially if you’re trying to lose weight. The food you eat first thing in the morning provides you with the energy you need to take on the day, burn calories, and crush your workouts. Luckily, there are tons of great, delicious options out there that can reduce bloating and boost your metabolism. In fact, there are four breakfast foods in particular that health experts recommend you eat in the morning.
Can You Manage High Blood Pressure Without Medication?
If you're diagnosed with hypertension, there's a lot you can do at home to control the blood pressure -- primarily by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
The Worst Soup Ingredients For Inflammation Over 40, According To Dietitians
Soup season is officially in full swing–and when you’re using healthy ingredients, soup can be a fantastic meal that’s as nutritious as it is delicious (check out some of our favorite recipes!). On the other hand, though, adding the wrong ingredients to the mix can be detrimental to your overall health and weight loss goals. Unfortunately, some of your go-to soup add-ins may be causing inflammation.
KevinMD.com
The key to reversing the aging process
There is no escape from our ultimate decline and death. The sooner we accept and embrace that reality, the freer we are to live life to the fullest now. So when I speak of reversing the aging process, I’m really referring to reversing the acceleration. If you recall the Newtonian physics from your high school physics class, acceleration is the velocity change rate. Although we may all be trying to go north on a southbound train, we can decelerate (or accelerate) aging with our lifestyle, habits, and even thoughts.
The Comfort of Drinking Hot Water in the Mornings
Girl enjoys a warm drinkPhoto byStockSnap on Pixabay. When it comes to comfort, not too many things can beat the comfort of warm water. A warm shower, warm bath, warm water running over the hands or feet, or warm water splashed on the face are simply incredibly comforting. Warm water is such a natural way to refresh and relax nerves and muscles. However, another important way to relax with warm water is by drinking it.
sixtyandme.com
The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60
What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
All the Healthy Benefits of Almonds, the Superfood Nut to Snack on Daily
New research finds yet another reason to eat almonds: gut health!
Scientists Seek to Use Pig Livers to Ease Organ Shortage
The ghostly form floating in a large jar had been the robust reddish-brown of a healthy organ just hours before. Now it’s semitranslucent, white tubes like branches on a tree showing through. This is a pig liver that's gradually being transformed to look and act like a human one,...
Who Will Respond Best to Ketamine for Severe Depression? New Study Takes a Look
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Made infamous as the club drug Special K, ketamine is nowadays being seen as a wonder drug for some folks with hard-to-treat depression. However, a new study finds that some types of patients are more likely to gain a rapid and significant benefit from ketamine than others. Overall, while most patients did benefit from the drug, about one-third experienced a "rapid improvement" in...
3 Sources Of Vegan Protein To Include In Your Diet Today, According To A Lifestyle Medicine Physician
It may seem difficult to get enough protein through vegan food. But according to a leading lifestyle medicine doctor, it's easier than you might think.
