Japan PM Kishida to replace embattled reconstruction minister Akiba - NHK

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Amid low approval ratings, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will replace a government minister for the fourth time since he created his current cabinet in August, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Kenya Akiba, minister responsible for overseeing the reconstruction of areas hit by Japan's massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, will be replaced by former financial services agency minister Tatsuya Ito, the broadcaster said.

Akiba has battled accusations of being involved in violating election laws as well as having ties with the Unification Church.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's close links with the religious group, which critics say is a cult, were revealed after the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe and have been cited by survey respondents as one reason for Kishida's low approval ratings.

The Kyodo news agency reported on Friday that Kishida has been considering swapping out some of his ministers in a bid to boost his approval ratings.

"All I can say is that we must make the necessary preparations for next year's diet (parliament) session. That's all I can say," Kishida said on Monday when asked whether he planned to replace Akiba.

The latter's office said it had nothing to say on the matter when contacted for comment on the allegations.

Kishida also plans to replace Mio Sugita, his Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Internal Affairs, Kyodo reported on Monday citing multiple unidentified government sources.

In early December, Sugita retracted and apologised for a number of past comments she had made previously, including calling sexual minorities "unproductive".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.