WCIA

Pistons’ Killian Hayes, Magic’s Moe Wagner Ejected After Melee

Tempers flared in Detroit as Wagner and Hayes got into it in front of the Pistons’ bench. View the original article to see embedded media. Tempers flared during Wednesday night’s game between the Magic and Pistons in Detroit, resulting in a pair of ejections and a blow to the back of Orlando forward Moe Wagner’s head.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams trusting 'patience' in search of more targets

On Christmas Eve, Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams — the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft — liked a post on Twitter from a fan begging the Lions to put him in the game and throw the ball his way. The 21-year-old, coming off surgery to repair the ACL injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff title game last January, has been targeted twice over the past two games and five times overall in...
DETROIT, MI
WCIA

Five Most Shocking Betting Upsets of 2022

These five upsets could have lined your pockets but at the very least, they were amazing to witness!. It's been an incredible year for both sports bettors and the sports betting industry, reaching a record-setting revenue of $1.68 billion in 2022, according to the American Gaming Association in its Q3 revenue report. The total represents an 80.6% increase compared to the previous year, and more growth is expected as more states come online.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WCIA

Report: NFLPA Launches Second Probe Into Tua Concussion Handling

The Dolphins quarterback landed back in protocol this week after suffering a concussion against Packers. After Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, the NFLPA has “initiated” an investigation into the handling of the matter, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins quarterback...

