These five upsets could have lined your pockets but at the very least, they were amazing to witness!. It's been an incredible year for both sports bettors and the sports betting industry, reaching a record-setting revenue of $1.68 billion in 2022, according to the American Gaming Association in its Q3 revenue report. The total represents an 80.6% increase compared to the previous year, and more growth is expected as more states come online.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO