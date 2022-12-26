Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from the team’s 20-3 “Monday Night Football” win over the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit. James was making his first start since suffering a quad injury in the Chargers’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 4. He already had an interception on the night before laying a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin at Lucas Oil Stadium. James led with the crown of his helmet, and the crack of the hit could be heard on the broadcast. Dulin was deemed a defenseless receiver, resulting in the penalty. Dulin did not get up from the hit until medical staff helped him off. Dulin was immediately taken to the medical tent after the collision and was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion. The officials ejected James after Dulin was taken off the field. Just two plays earlier, James was called for a different personal foul, receiving a facemask penalty while attempting to tackle Colts receiver, Michael Pittman. James will likely face a hefty fine for the merciless hit.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO