Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation
Several Denver Broncos players got into a heated confrontation during Sunday’s embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and one veteran who was involved was honest with reporters about what caused it. A fan at SoFi Stadium captured a cell phone video that showed Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner aggressively shove backup quarterback Brett... The post Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today
We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far. A defensive player for NMSU went low and late going against Falcons quarterback Matt ...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024
In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
Sporting News
What channel is Oklahoma vs. Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Cheez-It Bowl
The stakes are real for Brent Venables heading into the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. He is looking to prevent Oklahoma's first losing season since 1998, the final year of John Blake's tenure before Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley restored the Sooners program to college football prominence. The Sooners have dropped three...
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Who’s In and Who’s Out Heading Into Week 17?
A look at the 2022 NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17. The post NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Who’s In and Who’s Out Heading Into Week 17? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude
The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Chargers’ Derwin James ejected for vicious hit that injured Colts receiver
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from the team’s 20-3 “Monday Night Football” win over the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit. James was making his first start since suffering a quad injury in the Chargers’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 4. He already had an interception on the night before laying a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin at Lucas Oil Stadium. James led with the crown of his helmet, and the crack of the hit could be heard on the broadcast. Dulin was deemed a defenseless receiver, resulting in the penalty. Dulin did not get up from the hit until medical staff helped him off. Dulin was immediately taken to the medical tent after the collision and was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion. The officials ejected James after Dulin was taken off the field. Just two plays earlier, James was called for a different personal foul, receiving a facemask penalty while attempting to tackle Colts receiver, Michael Pittman. James will likely face a hefty fine for the merciless hit.
Colts wouldn’t have fired Frank Reich at time without Jeff Saturday certainty
Jim Irsay spoke out about the Indianapolis Colts’ rough 2022 season and shed light on the team’s midseason coaching change. The Colts fired their head coach Frank Reich in November after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots and a 3-5-1 start to the season. Reich was 40-33-1 in four years as the Colts’ head coach and recently signed an extension through the 2026 season. Irsay wasn’t sure about the extension, however, and said he offered it “reluctantly” and sooner than he wanted to. Despite the fact that he would owe Reich $36 million over the next four years to...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?
The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
Sporting News
Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars
The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
NFL playoff picture: AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 17
With just a handful of teams still competing in the NFC, Philadelphia has a clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 17. NFL research released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, excluding any tiebreaker scenarios. NFL Communications just released the official scenario with tie-breakers...
Sporting News
Seahawks vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17
Two teams in need of a win to keep their playoff chances afloat meet in Week 17 when the 7-8 Jets travel to Lumen Field to face the 7-8 Seahawks on New Year's Day. After it looked as if both the Jets and Seahawks would be on the right side of the playoff bubble a few weeks ago, a combined 1-7 record from these two teams over the past four weeks has both fanbases sweating as the regular season comes to a close.
Tom Brady addresses retirement questions
Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts vs. Giants: Initial injury report for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) released their initial injury reports Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. There was an injury-related move made Wednesday as the Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on the injured reserve list after he suffered a knee injury in the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants
The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
