When it comes to achieving clearer, more youthful-looking skin that glows, what you put into your body is as important, if not more important, than what you apply to your skin. You can have a cabinet of serums that all come highly recommended by skincare experts, but if you aren’t following up your skincare routine with a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fats, your skin isn’t going to get as many benefits as it could. Don’t sleep on beverages when you’re thinking about your food choices for better skin. Avoiding these three beverages can help you prevent premature aging, according to dermatologists. And if you’re wondering which drinks are among the best for your skin, we snuck in those tips, as well.

4 DAYS AGO