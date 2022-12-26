Read full article on original website
Related
The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
Food Network
The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bananas?
The banana is a highly versatile, delicious fruit that's easy to digest and touted for its many health benefits, such as protection against oxidative stress and chronic disease due to its high fiber and antioxidant contents. Bananas' soft texture and sweet taste make them a healthy option for most people—including babies and older adults, who may struggle with chewing and swallowing tougher foods, as well as athletes and active individuals who need a quick energy source while on the go.
Looking to Get More Protein In Your Diet? These 10 Foods Pack More Protein Than An Egg
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. When it comes to weight loss, protein reigns supreme. Whether you're...
Why Flaxseeds Could Be Key To Aging Well
Flaxseeds have been touted as an important source of omega-3s, but can they help with aging? Find out how flaxseeds may be the key to aging well.
The High-Sodium Ingredient Nutritionists Say You Should Never Add To Your Soup Because It Leads To Inflammation And Weight Gain
On a frigid winter day, oftentimes nothing is a better or cozier meal choice than a warm bowl of your favorite soup. We conducted our own research and also reached out to registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about healthy soup making, and which common, high sodium ingredient might be best to avoid if your goal is to prevent inflammation and weight gain. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
12tomatoes.com
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
2 Ultra-Processed Foods You Should Cut Out To Increase Memory, Mood, And Focus
Eating a healthy and balanced diet is important for overall physical and mental well-being. And while a major part of maintaining a healthy diet is incorporating nutritious foods (such as some of these great superfoods) into your meals, the other half of the battle is cutting out unhealthy, processed foods and ingredients that can take a serious toll on your body. Unfortunately, that includes some of our favorite foods out there. Some of the worst options include the ever-tempting processed meats and those made with refined grains.
4 Energy-Boosting Breakfast Foods That Improve Your Metabolism And Make You Feel Less Bloated
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day–especially if you’re trying to lose weight. The food you eat first thing in the morning provides you with the energy you need to take on the day, burn calories, and crush your workouts. Luckily, there are tons of great, delicious options out there that can reduce bloating and boost your metabolism. In fact, there are four breakfast foods in particular that health experts recommend you eat in the morning.
The Worst Soup Ingredients For Inflammation Over 40, According To Dietitians
Soup season is officially in full swing–and when you’re using healthy ingredients, soup can be a fantastic meal that’s as nutritious as it is delicious (check out some of our favorite recipes!). On the other hand, though, adding the wrong ingredients to the mix can be detrimental to your overall health and weight loss goals. Unfortunately, some of your go-to soup add-ins may be causing inflammation.
KevinMD.com
The key to reversing the aging process
There is no escape from our ultimate decline and death. The sooner we accept and embrace that reality, the freer we are to live life to the fullest now. So when I speak of reversing the aging process, I’m really referring to reversing the acceleration. If you recall the Newtonian physics from your high school physics class, acceleration is the velocity change rate. Although we may all be trying to go north on a southbound train, we can decelerate (or accelerate) aging with our lifestyle, habits, and even thoughts.
sixtyandme.com
The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60
What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
3 Beverages Dermatologists Say You Should Avoid To Prevent Premature Aging
When it comes to achieving clearer, more youthful-looking skin that glows, what you put into your body is as important, if not more important, than what you apply to your skin. You can have a cabinet of serums that all come highly recommended by skincare experts, but if you aren’t following up your skincare routine with a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fats, your skin isn’t going to get as many benefits as it could. Don’t sleep on beverages when you’re thinking about your food choices for better skin. Avoiding these three beverages can help you prevent premature aging, according to dermatologists. And if you’re wondering which drinks are among the best for your skin, we snuck in those tips, as well.
All the Healthy Benefits of Almonds, the Superfood Nut to Snack on Daily
New research finds yet another reason to eat almonds: gut health!
WISH-TV
Best Eye Vitamins (2023) Top Vision Support Supplement Brands Reviewed
People spend a large part of their day glued to a screen, either working or watching content these days. No matter the reason, there is only a limited amount of screen time the eyes can tolerate without giving in to eye diseases. Sometimes, glasses and contact lenses might not be enough to protect your eyes. So, what should you do?
Everything you need to know about the Mediterranean diet: Ready to try it?
There are many options when it comes to dieting and exercise, but how do you know what works for you and your goals? Well the truth is many of the diets out there can be very restrictive and unhealthy. And while making the right choice can be overwhelming,...
Comments / 0