2022 in Review: September -- SAU 5,000 ... football ... homicide
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to the big stories in September 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. September 1. September...
SAU will honor championship sports programs
Southern Arkansas University Athletics has announced that "Night of Champions" which will honor the department's three championship teams from Spring 2022. Each of the teams will receive championship rings at 5 p.m. Saturday, January 21 inside Grand Hall of the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center. Family, friends and...
Hope man injured in accident in Columbia County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
Jimmy McCloud Bustion
Jimmy McCloud Bustion, 87, of Hammond, LA, formerly of El Dorado, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Hammond Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Jimmy was born on October 1, 1935 in Magnolia to the late Winfred and Myrtie Mae (Douglas) Bustion. He was a truck driver and retired from Miller Transporters, Inc. He was of the Baptist faith.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Time for Tyson Foods to step up
Word has been out for several weeks that Tyson Foods is consolidating corporate offices in the Midwest, including Chicago, Downers Grove, IL and Dakota Dunes, SD, at Springdale. However, most of those workers don’t want to move with the company. About 90 percent of the affected 1,000 workers are declining moves to Northwest Arkansas. What that tells us is that Tyson Foods is going to be on the hunt for lots of Arkansans with agri-business degrees. This presents us with another opportunity to chide Tyson Foods for its general lack of financial support to Southern Arkansas University and its School of Agriculture. SAU continues to churn out graduates with degrees in agri-business who work for Tyson in many capacities, who produce chickens, hogs and cattle that Tyson buys, who educate future Tyson employees at public schools across our state, and people who work for Tyson’s competitors. Yet, Tyson Foods – which has a huge and growing need for SAU graduates – has never been a key supporter of agriculture-business education at the largest university in the southern half of the state. We’re not the only folks who have noticed this. It’s not too late for Tyson Foods to step up.
County merchants sell $446,206 in lottery tickets during November
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $446,206 in November, up from $420,808 in October, according to a report released December 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, Columbia County had $248,326 in prize winnings awarded...
ABC Board cites three Columbia County retailers for under-age sales
Three Columbia County retailers were cited in November by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor, according to postings on the ABC website. This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Flash Market No. 288 at 1016 E. Main St....
High school basketball: (Updated) 30-team “Doc” Edwards Invitational begins Wednesday
The “Doc” Edwards Invitational starts Wednesday with 30 teams competing. Airline, Benton and Haughton are in the 16-team girls field. Airline, Benton, Bossier and Parkway are in the 15-team boys field. Games will be played at Airline, Greenacres Middle and Cope Middle Wednesday. All games on the final...
Samantha Black celebrates five years at Peoples Bank
Samantha Black, Loan Compliance specialist, is celebrating five years with Peoples Bank. "Samantha's positive attitude and willingness to learn make her a good fit in our loan compliance department. She accepts new responsibilities with determination, and we can count on her to get the job done. Additionally, she is kind and supportive to everyone. We are so glad to have her on our team," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, up in Union County, and unchanged in Lafayette County on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,516. Total Active Cases:...
Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast
SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
Three-vehicle collision in Magnolia kills El Dorado man
An El Dorado man was killed and two other drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Magnolia about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck happened on U.S. 82 east of the U.S. 79-East Main intersection. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2018 model Dodge Ram driven by...
Texarkana area water system struggling to find reason for low pressure
NEAR TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Water departments throughout the ArkLaTex are having the same problems due to the extra frigid weather the area experienced over the past few days. One department adversely affected is in Bowie County, Texas. “A lot of my neighbors are experiencing the same problem,” said...
NLMC acquires land for new hospital
The location of where a new hospital for Lincoln Parish will be constructed has been determined. Now parish residents begin the wait for when a new facility will open. Northern Louisiana Medical Center and its parent company, Allegiance Health Management, recently announced a 35.5-acre tract of land has been purchased from local businessman James Davison at the corner of East Commerce and Celebrity Drives in Ruston that will be the site of a new, 120-bed hospital with attached office buildings.
SPD searching for missing teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Tuesday night that 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her home in the 7400 block of Greenleaf Road Monday. Trejo-Hernandez is 5 foot 9...
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 were down Monday across five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 35. Down four since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,377. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Authorities in East Texas looking for woman accused of using co-worker’s debit card information to make Cash App payments
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Texarkana Police Department said on Tuesday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a co-workers debit card information to make Cash App transactions. A felony warrant has been issued for Kenya Moore, and officials said she told detectives she would turn herself in on Dec. 7, […]
Thanks for raising awareness about domestic violence in Columbia County
Thank you so much for your recent magnoliareporter.com poll where you asked your readers to share their experiences regarding domestic violence. We know that discussing this topic can be extremely difficult for people, requiring a level of vulnerability and self-reflection that can be painful for readers. We appreciate that so many of our community members shared their experience and showed the all too frequent occurrence of domestic violence in our community.
