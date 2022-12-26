Read full article on original website
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
MySanAntonio
San Antonio's Elsewhere to add new 20-foot slide to downtown hang
Popular San Antonio bar Elsewhere Garden Bar & Eatery recently announced that it plans on bringing a new feature to its downtown hang. For children and the big kids at heart (also known as adults), the favorite River Walk spot will have a cool new slide next spring. Terrin Fuhrmann,...
KENS 5
Inside RX Baked Goods and Coffee Corner in Floresville for sweet treats
This town is now home to RX Baked Goods and Coffee Corner in the same building. There's two registers at the counter where you'll meet both passionate owners.
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
thetexastasty.com
Best Pizza in San Antonio
When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
KENS 5
San Antonio restaurants to take friends, family to | Neighborhood Eats
Wanting to impress your friends and family by taking them to a cool spot to eat? Here some ideas.
MySanAntonio
San Antonio restaurants opening in 2023 to celebrate the new year
The year was full of new restaurants opening, both in terms of local independent openings and big chains moving into the Alamo City. Some restaurants temporarily closing to re-brand — like with Southerleigh at the Pearl — and, others who unfortunately had to close their doors completely — like Mr. & Mrs. G's on the Eastside of San Antonio. Overall, 2022 was a year for foodies in San Antonio and that doesn't appear to be changing in the new year.
Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio
It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
KENS 5
The story behind one of the brightest Christmas displays in San Antonio
TERRELL HILLS, Texas — After the gifts have been unwrapped and the leftovers put away, there is still one staple of the season left to indulge: taking a drive and looking at all the decorations. A house that's been drawing attention in Terrell Hills has a story behind it...
MySanAntonio
Where to find standout food and drink in San Antonio's Pearl District
San Antonio Pearl restaurants and bars offer a treasure trove of dynamic cocktails and cuisine, all located in close proximity to each other in the gem that is the Historic Pearl District. Chef specialties range from comfort food to global street food to haute cuisine that is super-charged with South...
Discover Pearl — San Antonio's historic gem full of modern flair
What started as a brewery in 1883 has grown into a thriving community.
KENS 5
Two pets rescued from San Antonio apartment fire
No people were inside the apartment at the time. It appears the fire started in the kitchen.
KENS 5
Thieves steal booze and staff tips from San Antonio pub right before Christmas
Security footage shows two women stealing from the Ringer Pub. The owner is glad they went for the cheap stuff, but says stealing from the staff was a Grinch move.
'Never fly Southwest again': Would-be passengers share tales of woe while waiting at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — As you can well imagine, emotions are all over the place at San Antonio International Airport, where frustrated people have been trying their best to cope with flight delays and cancellations. Near the Southwest Airlines counter a duo of guitar and bass played soothing music in...
'We’re kind of just winging it': More headaches for local travelers who experienced cancelled flights
SAN ANTONIO — The crash of the Southwest Airlines system has created a cascade effect in other places as stranded travelers have to book last minute hotel rooms and spend money on unexpected expenses. For those who can't afford to seek shelter at pricey hotels, they're sleeping sitting up...
MySanAntonio
Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas
San Antonio's freezing weather causes burst pipes and house fire. If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was booked Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
KTSA
Police investigating body found at Kerrville park
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerrville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Guadalupe Park. The park is closed as the investigation continues, but few other details are available. Guadalupe Park is located off Guadalupe Street near Nimitz Lake and the Guadalupe River. This is...
San Antonio Zoo receives national award for Psychedelic Rock Gecko breeding
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo announced Tuesday that it received a national Excellence in Breeding award from the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) for being the only U.S. zoo to successfully breed the endangered Psychedelic Rock Gecko. This year the zoo welcomed 11 baby geckos, the most...
KSAT 12
San Antonio archbishop unveils art project to honor gun violence victims
SAN ANTONIO – Art and religion are not often combined for comfort, but San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said it’s the best way to help victims of gun violence. Garcia-Siller sat down with KSAT to discuss a sculpture made of glass that’s aimed at relating to victims of gun violence.
