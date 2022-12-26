ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!

SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio's Elsewhere to add new 20-foot slide to downtown hang

Popular San Antonio bar Elsewhere Garden Bar & Eatery recently announced that it plans on bringing a new feature to its downtown hang. For children and the big kids at heart (also known as adults), the favorite River Walk spot will have a cool new slide next spring. Terrin Fuhrmann,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio restaurants opening in 2023 to celebrate the new year

The year was full of new restaurants opening, both in terms of local independent openings and big chains moving into the Alamo City. Some restaurants temporarily closing to re-brand — like with Southerleigh at the Pearl — and, others who unfortunately had to close their doors completely — like Mr. & Mrs. G's on the Eastside of San Antonio. Overall, 2022 was a year for foodies in San Antonio and that doesn't appear to be changing in the new year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio

It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Where to find standout food and drink in San Antonio's Pearl District

San Antonio Pearl restaurants and bars offer a treasure trove of dynamic cocktails and cuisine, all located in close proximity to each other in the gem that is the Historic Pearl District. Chef specialties range from comfort food to global street food to haute cuisine that is super-charged with South...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas

San Antonio's freezing weather causes burst pipes and house fire. If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was booked Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police investigating body found at Kerrville park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerrville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Guadalupe Park. The park is closed as the investigation continues, but few other details are available. Guadalupe Park is located off Guadalupe Street near Nimitz Lake and the Guadalupe River. This is...
KERRVILLE, TX

