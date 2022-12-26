Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill
Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
LA Will Require All New Buildings To Be Electric-Only. But Are We Ready?
All-electric building mandates are here. But what do they really mean?
SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle
Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport
Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights at Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through Saturday, following days of widespread cancellations for the budget carrier at airports nationwide. The post Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
foxla.com
Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall
LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
Fontana Herald News
Plans are being made for new center in northern Fontana that would include Holiday Inn Express and In-N-Out Burger
Plans are being made for a new business center in northern Fontana that would include a hotel, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and an In-N-Out Burger. The applicant, Ladhar Group, Inc., is proposing to construct a multi-tenant commercial development on an 8.8-acre site at 16014 S. Highland Avenue., the City of Fontana said.
Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
Plane crashes through fence at Hawthorne Airport
A private jet crashed after veering off the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at end of the runway located near Prairie Ave, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The 11-passenger Embraer Phenom 300 touched down but failed to come to a stop where it should, […]
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Baldwin Hills Are Pleading for Affordable Housing Rates
Residents of a Baldwin Hills neighborhood are pleading with the owner of their buildings not to sell to new owners who might push them out. They're worried about the lack of affordable housing in an area that they say is rapidly gentrifying. It is a neighborhood where a lot of...
foxla.com
Highland Park employees shocked about sudden closure of Coco's restaurant
LOS ANGELES - Employees at Coco’s Restaurant in the Highland Park area say they were shocked to learn their location was suddenly be shutting down, just days before New Year's Eve. Wednesday, Dec. 28 was the last day of operation for the popular restaurant. Customers formed a long line...
All Los Angeles County beaches under high bacteria, contamination warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as all Los Angeles County beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria from rainfall. The advisory is in effect starting Tuesday and will remain until Friday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. The public is advised to stay out of the […]
Police seek further victims of Hyde Park street takeover
Los Angeles Police held a news conference Wednesday morning to seek information from the public about additional victims in a street takeover that killed a woman on Christmas night.Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was standing in a crowd of spectators near the northeast corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Florence Ave. at about 9:07 p.m. on Dec. 25 when she was struck by a vehicle doing "donuts" in the intersection. Guajaca was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Camaro, was seized by LAPD.On Wednesday, LAPD...
Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions
The medical center started off the year with the most dramatic surge in coronavirus cases to date. The post Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Woman killed by vehicle doing ‘donuts’ at South LA street takeover
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue...
Average LA, Orange County gas prices at second-highest Christmas amount
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was at its second-highest amount for a Christmas Sunday, despite dropping 42 of the previous 45 days.
foxla.com
New California law hopes to limit deaths from street takeovers, reckless drivers
LOS ANGELES - Despite the rain, the candles flickered Tuesday at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in Hyde Park where 24-year-old Elyzza Guajaca lost her life. Police sayid Guajaca was killed and others were struck by a driver doing donuts at an illegal street takeover Christmas Night.
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, L.A. residents among thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto recently announced that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to consumers across the nation who used the services of Premier Student Loan Center.
Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched
Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
Comments / 1