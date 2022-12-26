ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill

Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle

Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport

Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights at Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through Saturday, following days of widespread cancellations for the budget carrier at airports nationwide. The post Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall

LOS ANGELES - A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard. According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death

A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Plane crashes through fence at Hawthorne Airport

A private jet crashed after veering off the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at end of the runway located near Prairie Ave, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The 11-passenger Embraer Phenom 300 touched down but failed to come to a stop where it should, […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Police seek further victims of Hyde Park street takeover

Los Angeles Police held a news conference Wednesday morning to seek information from the public about additional victims in a street takeover that killed a woman on Christmas night.Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was standing in a crowd of spectators near the northeast corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Florence Ave. at about 9:07 p.m. on Dec. 25 when she was struck by a vehicle doing "donuts" in the intersection. Guajaca was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Camaro, was seized by LAPD.On Wednesday, LAPD...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched

Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy