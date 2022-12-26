Multiple departments battle Christmas night fire

WHEATLAND TWP. — Multiple area fire departments battled a fully engulfed house fire in Wheatland Township late Christmas night.

The Addison Fire Department was dispatched to a home on the corner of North Adams Road and Somerset Road around 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

Initial dispatch information indicated family members may have still been inside the house which was reported as fully engulfed in flames.

Deputy Chief Dave Aungst confirmed on scene to the News that everyone had escaped prior to the fire department's arrival and no injuries had been reported.

Mutual aid was quickly requested from Hudson, Cambridge Township, Moscow Township, North Adams and Somerset, with many departments shuttling water via tanker trucks to and from the rural home.

The Addison Fire Department deployed their ladder truck to fight flames from above while firefighters took a defensive posture due to the home suffering a partial structural collapse during the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family with services.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation.

— Corey Murray is the Public Safety Reporter for The Hillsdale Daily News, Sturgis Journal and The Daily Reporter. Contact him by email atcmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.