Gizmodo

Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger

Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
Gizmodo

New Law Bans Elon Musk's Tesla From Advertising as 'Full Self-Driving'

Apparently not everyone knows that Teslas aren’t actually full self-driving cars. A new California law going into effect in 2023 will prohibit Tesla (and other auto manufacturers) from marketing its driver assistance tech as completely autonomous if that’s not actually the case. Senate Bill No. 1398 was sponsored...
teslarati.com

Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve

It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
teslarati.com

New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers

New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Twitter is open to acquiring Substack

It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is open to dipping his toes even further into the media business. In a recent comment, Musk reiterated that he is open to the idea of Twitter purchasing Substack. Substack, which was founded in 2017, is a popular online platform that offers publishing,...
TheStreet

Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. Let's examine the numbers that tell the nightmare of the Irvine, California-based company. But first, it should be remembered that...
The Independent

Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion

Tesla stock has crashed to its lowest level since August 2020, falling more than 20 per cent over the last seven days.The stock collapse comes amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more than the combined value of all other car makers globally.On Tuesday alone, Tesla’s share price fell by more than $16,...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Now Selling Demo Vehicles Because Demand Is So High

Demand for new Teslas is so high right now the automaker has authorized its North American stores to begin selling the display and test-drive vehicles. The news comes from Electrek and it should not come as a huge surprise. Not only is the business quarter about to end, but also the year itself. Automakers are anxious to end the year and quarter on a high note and Tesla is certainly no exception.
torquenews.com

Hordes of Tesla Vehicles Await Export at Giga Shanghai

There is a picture at Shanghai port of a horde of Tesla vehicles awaiting transport. This confirms that Giga Shanghai is at full production. We have some of the latest drone footage at Shanghai port showing a horde of Tesla vehicles waiting for export. They are filling the parking lot with barely any space available. This answers many questions about Giga Shanghai and its production capacity.
torquenews.com

Owner Shares His Love/Hate With His Tesla Model S Plaid After 30,000 Miles

We have a video of an owner of a Tesla Model S Plaid after 30,000 miles. There are many things he loved and some things he hates. This owner of the Tesla Model S Plaid reviews his car after driving it 30,000 miles. He likes the look of the outside of it. His 2021 vehicle doesn't have the new headlights, but he things they are pretty good still.
teslarati.com

Tesla owners in the UK face multiple hour waits to charge at Superchargers

Tesla owners in the United Kingdom face multiple-hour-long lines to charge their cars at Supercharging locations this week. As demand for electric vehicles (and Teslas in particular) has skyrocketed over the past year, so has the demand for charging infrastructure. And while the Tesla Supercharging network is often credited as being one of the best and most widespread in the world, it still faces growing pains as it attempts to keep up with a wave of new buyers. One such example of this strained infrastructure problem was seen this week in the UK as Tesla owners have been forced to wait multiple hours to charge their vehicles.
Truth About Cars

Tesla Offers Rare Rebate on New, Prices Plummet on Used

After what seems like an eternity of supply chain troubles and other assorted headaches driving the price of new and used vehicles through the proverbial roof, Tesla – of all manufacturers – could be signaling a reversal in market trends. According to recent numbers, the average price of a used Tesla has cratered – and there’s plenty of money on the hoods of new ones, too.

