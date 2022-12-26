Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger
Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
Short-sellers make $15 billion betting against Tesla as shares in Elon Musk's company sink by 70% this year
Investors made $15 billion by betting that shares in Tesla would fall this year, per S3 Partners. The value of Elon Musk's company has sunk by almost 70% from its November 2021 peak. Musk has refused to draw a link between Tesla's decline and his takeover of Twitter. Short-sellers made...
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to ignore the company's plunging stock price
Since the start of this year, Tesla's stocks have dropped nearly 70%, with a whopping 40% drop in December alone.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk instills confidence in TSLA stock: ‘Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth’
Elon Musk remains confident that “Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth.” He assured employees about Tesla’s bright future in a company email. Elon Musk sent out his usual end-of-year email to employees recently. Musk directly addressed Tesla’s current stock market “craziness” in his email to staff, reported Reuters.
Elon Musk admits to making mistakes in his first 6 weeks of owning Twitter: 'Hey, I just got here, man.'
Elon Musk joined the "All-in" podcast to defend a tumultuous regime at Twitter, where he's let thousands of employees go within weeks of taking over.
Gizmodo
New Law Bans Elon Musk's Tesla From Advertising as 'Full Self-Driving'
Apparently not everyone knows that Teslas aren’t actually full self-driving cars. A new California law going into effect in 2023 will prohibit Tesla (and other auto manufacturers) from marketing its driver assistance tech as completely autonomous if that’s not actually the case. Senate Bill No. 1398 was sponsored...
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve
It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
teslarati.com
New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers
New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
Elon Musk says Twitter will let people turn off view counts after users immediately complained the new feature looks messy
Elon Musk said Twitter planned to "tidy up" the aesthetics of the new feature and "add a setting to turn it off."
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter is open to acquiring Substack
It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is open to dipping his toes even further into the media business. In a recent comment, Musk reiterated that he is open to the idea of Twitter purchasing Substack. Substack, which was founded in 2017, is a popular online platform that offers publishing,...
Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year
What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. Let's examine the numbers that tell the nightmare of the Irvine, California-based company. But first, it should be remembered that...
Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion
Tesla stock has crashed to its lowest level since August 2020, falling more than 20 per cent over the last seven days.The stock collapse comes amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more than the combined value of all other car makers globally.On Tuesday alone, Tesla’s share price fell by more than $16,...
Tesla Now Selling Demo Vehicles Because Demand Is So High
Demand for new Teslas is so high right now the automaker has authorized its North American stores to begin selling the display and test-drive vehicles. The news comes from Electrek and it should not come as a huge surprise. Not only is the business quarter about to end, but also the year itself. Automakers are anxious to end the year and quarter on a high note and Tesla is certainly no exception.
teslarati.com
Tesla owners in Europe take Christmas Eve deliveries of their Plaid Model S and X cars
Tesla owners in Europe took delivery of the Plaid Model S and X vehicles on the days leading up to the Christmas holiday. In August, European reservation holders for the Tesla Model X and Model S Plaid vehicles shared that they received delivery updates from Tesla. Tesla’s online configurator for...
u.today
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk Takes $140 Billion Plummet, Jeff Bezos and CZ Not Far Behind
Elon Musk is the person who has lost the most wealth this year, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since January, the tech mogul has become $140 billion poorer and is now in second place on the list of the world's richest people. In late 2021 Elon Musk's...
Elon Musk's Tesla, the world's leading EV maker, is capping off 2022 as one of the S&P 500's worst-performing stocks.
Welcome back from the Christmas weekend. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from Los Angeles. Usually in December the talk of the town is upbeat and cheerful — holiday music plays and White Elephant exchanges are all the rage. And usually the world's leading electric vehicle brand, Tesla, joins in on...
torquenews.com
Hordes of Tesla Vehicles Await Export at Giga Shanghai
There is a picture at Shanghai port of a horde of Tesla vehicles awaiting transport. This confirms that Giga Shanghai is at full production. We have some of the latest drone footage at Shanghai port showing a horde of Tesla vehicles waiting for export. They are filling the parking lot with barely any space available. This answers many questions about Giga Shanghai and its production capacity.
torquenews.com
Owner Shares His Love/Hate With His Tesla Model S Plaid After 30,000 Miles
We have a video of an owner of a Tesla Model S Plaid after 30,000 miles. There are many things he loved and some things he hates. This owner of the Tesla Model S Plaid reviews his car after driving it 30,000 miles. He likes the look of the outside of it. His 2021 vehicle doesn't have the new headlights, but he things they are pretty good still.
teslarati.com
Tesla owners in the UK face multiple hour waits to charge at Superchargers
Tesla owners in the United Kingdom face multiple-hour-long lines to charge their cars at Supercharging locations this week. As demand for electric vehicles (and Teslas in particular) has skyrocketed over the past year, so has the demand for charging infrastructure. And while the Tesla Supercharging network is often credited as being one of the best and most widespread in the world, it still faces growing pains as it attempts to keep up with a wave of new buyers. One such example of this strained infrastructure problem was seen this week in the UK as Tesla owners have been forced to wait multiple hours to charge their vehicles.
Truth About Cars
Tesla Offers Rare Rebate on New, Prices Plummet on Used
After what seems like an eternity of supply chain troubles and other assorted headaches driving the price of new and used vehicles through the proverbial roof, Tesla – of all manufacturers – could be signaling a reversal in market trends. According to recent numbers, the average price of a used Tesla has cratered – and there’s plenty of money on the hoods of new ones, too.
Comments / 0