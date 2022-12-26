ATLANTA (AP) — At 36, Colt McCoy is savoring every opportunity to play for the Arizona Cardinals, especially after teammate J.J. Watt’s plans to retire were announced this week. At 23, Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter for the Atlanta Falcons. McCoy, who was cleared from concussion protocols this week, and Ridder, the rookie making a late-season audition, are expected to start at quarterback when the Cardinals visit the Falcons on Sunday in a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention. McCoy returns after the Cardinals lost to Tampa Bay 19-16 in overtime last week in quarterback Trace McSorley’s first start. The two have combined to fill in following Kyler Murray’s season-ending knee injury on Dec. 12.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO