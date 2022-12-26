Read full article on original website
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports BarsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Ski Lodge Now Open in ScottsdaleGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Cards veteran McCoy, Falcons rookie Ridder in QB spotlight
ATLANTA (AP) — At 36, Colt McCoy is savoring every opportunity to play for the Arizona Cardinals, especially after teammate J.J. Watt’s plans to retire were announced this week. At 23, Desmond Ridder is trying to show he deserves to be considered the long-term starter for the Atlanta Falcons. McCoy, who was cleared from concussion protocols this week, and Ridder, the rookie making a late-season audition, are expected to start at quarterback when the Cardinals visit the Falcons on Sunday in a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention. McCoy returns after the Cardinals lost to Tampa Bay 19-16 in overtime last week in quarterback Trace McSorley’s first start. The two have combined to fill in following Kyler Murray’s season-ending knee injury on Dec. 12.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix retires as a Green Bay Packer, team announces
Former safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has decided to retire with the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Thursday.
NFL Draft Profile: Kelle Sanders, EDGE, Alabama-Birmingham Blazers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Alabama-Birmingham EDGE Kelle Sanders
Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president
The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season. ESPN said Warren, 59, is one of the "final candidates" for the position and has interviewed in person for the job. ...
T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings’ offense
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. Hockenson has 52 catches on 73 targets for 444 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Vikings. He’s the team’s second-most targeted player in that span behind Justin Jefferson.
Jaguars playing starters at Texans, going ‘full steam ahead’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson insists there’s no such thing as a meaningless football game. So Pederson has his Jacksonville Jaguars going “full steam ahead” as they prepare to play at rival Houston in a game that means little to the team’s postseason chances. The Jaguars (7-8) have won three in a row to move atop the muddled AFC South. They can clinch the division and the conference’s No. 4 seed by beating Tennessee (7-8) at home in the regular-season finale. The scenario means Pederson could rest some starters against the Texans (2-12-1). But he made it clear he won’t. He says “there’s never a meaningless game. Never, ever, ever, ever.”
Retiring J.J. Watt grateful for fans, teammates, team staff
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt’s retirement news conference was full of laughter and gratitude. The 12-year veteran plans to retire at the end of the season. Watt played 10 seasons for the Houston Texans and the last two for the Arizona Cardinals. He was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro. He was also beloved off the field, particularly in Houston. He’s one of the city’s most beloved athletes after raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, which earned him the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Chargers’ Ekeler ‘going fantasy crazy’ with NFL-best 16 TDs
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has already accomplished his primary goal of getting the Los Angeles Chargers back to the playoffs. With two regular season games remaining, Ekeler has a couple personal milestones to chase. Ekeler leads the NFL with 16 touchdowns for the playoff-bound Chargers, who host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Ekeler tied for the league lead with 20 TDs last season. He’s the fourth player in the last 15 years with at least 15 scrimmage touchdowns in two straight seasons. Ekeler got off to a slow start this season but since has stabilized the Chargers’ offense.
Tennessee Titans put QB Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve before game vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill will miss his fourth game of the season Thursday when the Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). He's been dealing with a recurring ankle injury that he re-aggravated on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. By landing on injured reserve, Tannehill is required to miss four weeks, meaning he will not be eligible to return this season unless the...
Gamecocks basketball target Cam Scott continues to develop with college choice looming
South Carolina coach Lamont Paris was in attendance at the Chick-fil-A Classic early Thursday morning to see the Lexington star.
DeRozan scores 42 points, Bulls beat Bucks 119-113 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 119-113 in overtime Wednesday night. The Bulls trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter, only to pull even in the closing minute of regulation. DeRozan scored 10 in overtime, Nikola Vucevic hit a 3 in the extra period and the Bulls beat one of the NBA’s best teams after losing to one of the worst — Houston — two nights earlier. Antetokounmpo matched a season high with 45 points and set one with 20 rebounds. He also committed two turnovers in the closing seconds of regulation, and the Bucks extended their season-high losing streak to four.
Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle
DETROIT (AP) — Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of their game. Orlando’s Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench Wednesday. Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench as they chased an errant pass, starting a scuffle that involved every player on both teams.
As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots
MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James turns 38 on Friday. And he averaged more points as a 37-year-old than anyone ever has in NBA history. He actually averaged more points at that age than he has at any age since he was 21. But the 20-year NBA veteran made clear after a loss in Miami that points and records aren’t what he’s seeking. The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-21 this season. They’re a long way from being a title contender. And more championship shots is what James wants most.
Taylor Rogers joins twin Tyler on Giants, reaching 3-yr deal
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Taylor Rogers is joining twin brother Tyler as a reliever with the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a $33 million, three-year contract. On April 11 in San Francisco, they both pitched in the same game, with Taylor playing for San Diego at the time. It was the second time in major league history that twins pitched in the same game and the first time on opposing teams. Taylor Rogers will make $9 million next season and $12 million each in 2024 and 2025. San Francisco designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for the 32-year-old Rogers.
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including a tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings had lost three of four at home.
Jonathan Huberdeau breaks tie in 3rd, Flames beat Kraken 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. Huberdeau found himself unmarked in the slot in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer after Rasmus Anderson’s shot from the point was deflected. Tyler Toffoli scored his 15th of the season in the first period and Nazem Kadri scored on the power play in the second period for the Flames. Elias Lindholm had two assists and Kadri added an assist to go along with his 14th goal. Dan Vladar made 30 saves for Calgary. Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak scored for Seattle.
