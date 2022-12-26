ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

maritime-executive.com

Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans

Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
teslarati.com

Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve

It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
FREMONT, CA
Digital Trends

Apple’s rumored car could cost the same as a Tesla Model S

Rumors have been swirling around for years regarding Apple’s plans for an electric, self-driving car. The latest report, which arrived on Tuesday via a usually reliable source, suggests Apple has scaled back its plan for an autonomous car, with some elements yet to be agreed upon. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman...
The Associated Press

Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion

Tesla stock has crashed to its lowest level since August 2020, falling more than 20 per cent over the last seven days.The stock collapse comes amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more than the combined value of all other car makers globally.On Tuesday alone, Tesla’s share price fell by more than $16,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vox

The money party is over

Emily Stewart covers business and economics for Vox and writes the newsletter The Big Squeeze, examining the ways ordinary people are being squeezed under capitalism. Before joining Vox, she worked for TheStreet. If you got into investing in mid-2020 or in 2021 — which many people did — you probably...
itechpost.com

Prices of Used Tesla Cars are Starting to Drop, Data Shows

Data shows that prices of used Tesla cars are dropping at a rapid rate than vehicles from other automakers, according to Reuters. Last month, the price for a used Tesla was $55,754. It was down from $67,297 in July, indicating a 17 percent drop. Edmunds' data revealed that the overall used car market posted only a 4 percent drop during that period.
torquenews.com

Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000

We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
torquenews.com

Tesla Achieves Record Output on 4680 Battery Cells

Tesla just announced a milestone in its 4680 battery production. The team achieved 868,000 cells built in just 7 days. In a nice Christmas day announcement, Tesla shared that they have achieved 868,000 cells made in just 7 days, which is good enough for 1,000 cars per week. Annualized, that's 52,000 cars a year with 4680 batteries. And Tesla is not going to stop here.
TEXAS STATE

