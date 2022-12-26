Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
maritime-executive.com
Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans
Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve
It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
Snap up Tesla shares if Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover drags the stock below $125, a veteran strategist says
Elon Musk's Twitter saga could make Tesla stock a bargain if it falls to $125, a trading strategist said. Tesla has tanked 38% since Musk bought Twitter, which is seen as a distraction for the EV maker's CEO. "It's a momentum name, it was a high valuation, and Musk lost...
Digital Trends
Apple’s rumored car could cost the same as a Tesla Model S
Rumors have been swirling around for years regarding Apple’s plans for an electric, self-driving car. The latest report, which arrived on Tuesday via a usually reliable source, suggests Apple has scaled back its plan for an autonomous car, with some elements yet to be agreed upon. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman...
‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk instills confidence in TSLA stock: ‘Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth’
Elon Musk remains confident that “Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth.” He assured employees about Tesla’s bright future in a company email. Elon Musk sent out his usual end-of-year email to employees recently. Musk directly addressed Tesla’s current stock market “craziness” in his email to staff, reported Reuters.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest scooped up $88 million in Tesla stock in the 4th quarter amid the famed money manager's dip-buying spree
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased $88 million worth of Tesla shares in the fourth quarter. The famed money manager has been on a dip-buying spree, also scooping $11.2 million of Coinbase last week. ARK Invest's flagship ETF has been dragged to a five-year low this week. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest...
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to ignore the company's plunging stock price
Since the start of this year, Tesla's stocks have dropped nearly 70%, with a whopping 40% drop in December alone.
Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
Tesla stock slumps 11% in a day, as Elon Musk's car firm overtakes Meta
Tesla shares slumped 11 percent on Tuesday, surpassing Meta to become the worst-performing tech stock of 2022. The stock fell to its to lowest in more than two years.
Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion
Tesla stock has crashed to its lowest level since August 2020, falling more than 20 per cent over the last seven days.The stock collapse comes amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more than the combined value of all other car makers globally.On Tuesday alone, Tesla’s share price fell by more than $16,...
Vox
The money party is over
Emily Stewart covers business and economics for Vox and writes the newsletter The Big Squeeze, examining the ways ordinary people are being squeezed under capitalism. Before joining Vox, she worked for TheStreet. If you got into investing in mid-2020 or in 2021 — which many people did — you probably...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales
CEO Elon Musk says he won’t sell any more shares in Tesla for 18 months or more, likely an attempt to comfort shareholders of the electric vehicle company who have watched the stock lose nearly half of its value since Musk’s purchase of Twitter went through in October.
itechpost.com
Prices of Used Tesla Cars are Starting to Drop, Data Shows
Data shows that prices of used Tesla cars are dropping at a rapid rate than vehicles from other automakers, according to Reuters. Last month, the price for a used Tesla was $55,754. It was down from $67,297 in July, indicating a 17 percent drop. Edmunds' data revealed that the overall used car market posted only a 4 percent drop during that period.
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000
We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
torquenews.com
Tesla Achieves Record Output on 4680 Battery Cells
Tesla just announced a milestone in its 4680 battery production. The team achieved 868,000 cells built in just 7 days. In a nice Christmas day announcement, Tesla shared that they have achieved 868,000 cells made in just 7 days, which is good enough for 1,000 cars per week. Annualized, that's 52,000 cars a year with 4680 batteries. And Tesla is not going to stop here.
Elon Musk's Tesla, the world's leading EV maker, is capping off 2022 as one of the S&P 500's worst-performing stocks.
Welcome back from the Christmas weekend. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from Los Angeles. Usually in December the talk of the town is upbeat and cheerful — holiday music plays and White Elephant exchanges are all the rage. And usually the world's leading electric vehicle brand, Tesla, joins in on...
