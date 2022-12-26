ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
AZFamily

Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
fox10phoenix.com

Meet Hershey! Puppy with heart condition needs a special fur-ever home

PHOENIX - A puppy in Phoenix is looking for a new home - but his heart condition will require an owner with a big heart themselves. Little Hershey certainly lives up to his name and is sweet as can be. The four-month-old Australian cattle dog mix loves to play, and he's currently housed at the Arizona Humane Society near 15th Avenue and Dobbins.
12 News

Massage therapist accused of abusing client in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Goodyear police have arrested a massage therapist on suspicion of sexually abusing his clients. Christopher Esteen, 41, of Buckeye was recently taken into custody after he was accused of sexually abusing multiple people, police said. The criminal conduct allegedly took place at Esteen's place of employment.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop

The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
12 News

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs taps new DCS director

PHOENIX — Changes are coming to Arizona's Department of Child Safety after Governor-elect Katie Hobbs announced a new director for the agency. Matthew Stewart will become the agency's first Black director and the fourth person to head the agency. DCS was created in 2014 to replace Child Protective Services which was shut down after years of systemic failures.
12 News

Kids celebrate Christmas at Hunkapi Farm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A special event held on Christmas Day ensured more than 70 kids in need didn't miss out on the magic of the holiday. Orphans, foster kids and domestic violence survivors spent the day on the Hunkapi Farm in Scottsdale. At the Christmas on the Farm event,...
AZFamily

Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
AZFamily

Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street. While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!
12news.com

Scottsdale couple recovers packages found dumped on the side of the road

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale couple came to the rescue, helping dozens of locals recover their Amazon packages after they were found dumped on the side of the road. Ned Blum and his wife were walking their dog on a Sunday morning a few weeks ago when they saw something that didn’t look quite right.
12 News

PD: Teen in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A juvenile in his mid-teens was rushed to the hospital after being shot Wednesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers received a call about a reported shooting from a male who said he was driving away from the scene near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.
12 News

Community rallies behind single mom whose son mistakenly drained her bank account on Roblox

PHOENIX — Complete strangers from across the country have rallied behind a Phoenix mother whose 7-year-old son mistakenly emptied her bank account through Roblox purchases. Kayla Howard shared her story on 12News a week before Christmas. She explained her son who has autism was playing on Roblox, the popular gaming application, and spent $897. That emptied her bank account and with overdraft fees, her account was in the red over $1,000.
12 News

12 News

