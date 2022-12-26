The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill will miss his fourth game of the season Thursday when the Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). He's been dealing with a recurring ankle injury that he re-aggravated on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. By landing on injured reserve, Tannehill is required to miss four weeks, meaning he will not be eligible to return this season unless the...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 MINUTES AGO