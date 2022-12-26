Read full article on original website
Related
Bills Better Than Eagles, Chiefs in Latest NFL Power Rankings?
With the 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills are looking like the best team in the league.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 5 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft with Monday Night's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is the current draft order and each team's remaining schedule: Houston 2-12-1: Jacksonville, at IndianapolisChicago 3-12: at Detroit, MinnesotaDenver 4-11: at Kansas City, L.A. ChargersArizona 4-11: at Atlanta, at San FranciscoIndianapolis 4-10-1: at N.Y. Giants, HoustonAtlanta 5-10: Arizona, Tampa BayL.A. Rams 5-10: at L.A. Chargers, at SeattleCarolina 6-9: at Tampa Bay, at New...
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay on top despite loss, Bengals right on their tail
The penultimate NFL power rankings see the Philadelphia Eagles still on top of the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in the second spot.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Las Vegas Raiders in comeback fashion on Christmas Eve, but the NFL is honoring one if its captains after his performance on Saturday. The NFL announced on Wednesday defensive tackle Cam Heyward won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Raiders. Heyward compiled seven tackles, three of which were for loss, two sacks and one pass defended. In fact, Heyward was the only AFC defensive player to attain multiple sacks. He is the third Steelers player to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week. LB Alex Highsmith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick won it in week 10 and week 1 respectively.
Yardbarker
Like Trey Lance, QB Brock Purdy is benefitting from 49ers defense's practice philosophy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm, becoming the first rookie quarterback since 1950 to win his first three NFL starts, which has extended the team's winning streak to eight games. Purdy has clearly developed from his training camp days, where he earned minimal reps...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Steve Young's Suggestion
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again in concussion protocol. He got tested for symptoms on Monday following the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and sure enough, he had some. It's the second time that Tagovailoa has had one this season. It's led some...
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 17
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Steelers are preparing to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 1. On Christmas Eve, the Steelers honored and retired the number of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris who died last week. Harris is credited with […]
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, several others ahead of 49ers-Raiders
For only the fourth time this season, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stepped up to the podium after a game and didn't have any injuries to report. Running back Jordan Mason and cornerback Charvarius Ward appeared to sustain injuries against the Washington Commanders. However, the coach didn't name them in the post-game injury report, indicating that the team was not concerned about either.
New York Giants' Week 17 Playoff Scenarios
It's "win and in" for the Giants this weekend against the Colts. But what happens if they don't win this week?
NBC Los Angeles
Chargers Star Derwin James Ejected From MNF for Vicious Hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Derwin James ejected from MNF for vicious hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the second quarter, Colts quarterback...
NBC Los Angeles
Hall of Famer Ed Reed Named Head Football Coach at Bethune-Cookman University
A Pro Football Hall of Famer is headed to Bethune-Cookman University. Ed Reed, who spent nearly all of his 12-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, was named the university's head football coach on Tuesday. The university parted ways with former head coach Terry Sims in November following a second...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture after Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended after Week 16.
NFL Survivor League Week 17: Consider Justin Herbert, Streaking Chargers
NFL survivor league players are down to the final two weeks of the regular season, and now is when a season-long strategy really tends to pay off. If you have continued to save some of the best teams in the league — Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, etc. — chances are you’ve done so with Week 17 in mind. Especially since Week 18 tends to be a bit more of a mystery as playoff positions lock up. Those aforementioned players surely will go with their long-awaited selections. Others, however, might be left scraping and seeking matchups as they’ve already selected the top teams. We’ve kept both those situations in mind for this exercise.
Chargers electric Super Bowl odds after clinching playoff birth
The Los Angeles Chargers are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018. FanDuel has some electric Super Bowl odds for the Bolts that you don’t want to miss. Be sure to check out our NFL odds series for more on betting in the NFL. This past...
Previewing the San Francisco 49ers
Coming off their latest blown game, the Las Vegas Raiders all now have to contend with a bonafide Super Bowl contender in the San Francisco 49ers
Comments / 0