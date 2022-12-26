ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back

The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 5 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft with Monday Night's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is the current draft order and each team's remaining schedule: Houston 2-12-1: Jacksonville, at IndianapolisChicago 3-12: at Detroit, MinnesotaDenver 4-11: at Kansas City, L.A. ChargersArizona 4-11: at Atlanta, at San FranciscoIndianapolis 4-10-1: at N.Y. Giants, HoustonAtlanta 5-10: Arizona, Tampa BayL.A. Rams 5-10: at L.A. Chargers, at SeattleCarolina 6-9: at Tampa Bay, at New...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers DT Cam Heyward wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Las Vegas Raiders in comeback fashion on Christmas Eve, but the NFL is honoring one if its captains after his performance on Saturday. The NFL announced on Wednesday defensive tackle Cam Heyward won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Raiders.  Heyward compiled seven tackles, three of which were for loss, two sacks and one pass defended. In fact, Heyward was the only AFC defensive player to attain multiple sacks. He is the third Steelers player to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week. LB Alex Highsmith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick won it in week 10 and week 1 respectively. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Steve Young's Suggestion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again in concussion protocol. He got tested for symptoms on Monday following the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and sure enough, he had some. It's the second time that Tagovailoa has had one this season. It's led some...
YourErie

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 17

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Steelers are preparing to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 1. On Christmas Eve, the Steelers honored and retired the number of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris who died last week. Harris is credited with […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, several others ahead of 49ers-Raiders

For only the fourth time this season, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stepped up to the podium after a game and didn't have any injuries to report. Running back Jordan Mason and cornerback Charvarius Ward appeared to sustain injuries against the Washington Commanders. However, the coach didn't name them in the post-game injury report, indicating that the team was not concerned about either.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

NFL Survivor League Week 17: Consider Justin Herbert, Streaking Chargers

NFL survivor league players are down to the final two weeks of the regular season, and now is when a season-long strategy really tends to pay off. If you have continued to save some of the best teams in the league — Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, etc. — chances are you’ve done so with Week 17 in mind. Especially since Week 18 tends to be a bit more of a mystery as playoff positions lock up. Those aforementioned players surely will go with their long-awaited selections. Others, however, might be left scraping and seeking matchups as they’ve already selected the top teams. We’ve kept both those situations in mind for this exercise.

