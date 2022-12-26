ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished

It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
CNBC

China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave

Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
104.1 WIKY

Thailand keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank’s headline inflation target of 1% to 3% for 2023, unchanged from this year, government spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters. The inflation target, which guides monetary policy, is reviewed each year. Headline inflation stood at 5.55% in...

