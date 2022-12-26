Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Facing recession and political pressure, the Fed will move inflation goalposts
Six months from now, we will be in a recession and unemployment will be rising.
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
The yen surges against the dollar after the Bank of Japan sets the stage for ending its era of ultracheap borrowing
The Japanese yen rose over 3% against the US dollar Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets. The central bank lifted its cap on 10-year bond yields, allowing long-term interest rates to rise more. That could radically change the 2023 outlook for the underperforming yen, a strategist said. The...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed's inflation target isn't realistic anymore - and could result in a brutal recession
Bill Ackman warned the Fed that slowing inflation to its 2% target is no longer realistic. He raised the prospect of a "deep, job-destroying recession" if the Fed tries to hit its goal. The billionaire investor argued a 3% target would foster greater economic growth and employment. The Federal Reserve...
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
Japan Nov factory output falls on weakening global demand
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese factories slashed output for a third consecutive month in November, dragged down by weak demand for machinery products amid a deteriorating global economic outlook.
Dollar flat as investors digest China's loosening of COVID rules
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was flat on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers - a major step in reopening its borders, even as COVID cases spike.
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave
Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Asian equities were subdued on Wednesday, while the dollar held firm, with investors looking for direction after China took further steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy.
Top Biden advisor says the U.S. economy has a ‘fighting chance’ of avoiding a recession with a ‘soft landing’
It’s hard to avoid the doom and gloom about where the U.S. economy is headed. High-profile business leaders and top economists have been warning for months about a looming recession, with many criticizing the Fed for keeping interest rates too high in its effort to tame inflation. But Heather...
Thailand keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank’s headline inflation target of 1% to 3% for 2023, unchanged from this year, government spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters. The inflation target, which guides monetary policy, is reviewed each year. Headline inflation stood at 5.55% in...
