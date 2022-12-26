Read full article on original website
Stocks close lower on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
A broad slide for stocks added to Wall Street's recent losses Wednesday, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, with technology, energy and industrial stocks among the biggest weights on the benchmark index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1.4%. Both indexes came into this week with three straight weekly losses.
Rocky ride: Tesla stock on pace for worst year ever
LOS ANGELES — Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors. Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 20%.
Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week
WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week with the labor market remaining strong despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and hiring. Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department reported...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's “zero COVID” policies had kept the country's infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.
Spain scraps value-added tax on staple foods in aid package
MADRID — Spain on Tuesday announced a new series of measures including scrapping valued-added tax on staple food, such as bread and milk, and is extending rent and eviction controls to help ease the economic crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the...
Nord Stream 2 pipeline firm gets 6-month stay of bankruptcy
BERLIN — A Swiss court has granted a six-month “stay of bankruptcy” to the operating company for the never-opened Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to bring Russian gas to Germany but put on ice shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The company's stay was...
World Population to Hit 7.9 Billion on New Year's Day; U.S. BIrth Rate Falls
"As the world prepares to enter the new year, the global population is expected to grow to be just under eight billion when the clock strikes midnight.The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the world will reach 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023. So far, more than 73 million babies were born across the globe this year alone — a 0.9 percent increase. The U.S. only accounted for 1.5 million of those births.While birth rates are expected to climb globally, the U.S. is facing a fertility decline like other high-income nations. It is becoming increasingly common among American adults to have smaller families, compared with previous generations, or no children at all.As the fertility rate has slowed, the population in the country has naturally regressed, potentially posing a problem for economic growth.However, the Associated Press reports that the U.S. is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds in January 2023. Combining new births with net international migration, the U.S. still expects to add a new citizen every 27 seconds."
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
Bangladesh opens first metro service to ease Dhaka traffic
DHAKA, BANGLADESH — Bangladesh launched its first metro rail service, mostly funded by Japan, in the densely populated capital on Wednesday amid enthusiasm that the South Asian country’s development bonanza would continue with both domestic and overseas funds. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the service accompanied by newly...
