ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill

A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle

Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death

A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport

Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights at Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through Saturday, following days of widespread cancellations for the budget carrier at airports nationwide. The post Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
westsidetoday.com

Westside Today’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. March 16, 2022 – Slower speed limits are officially coming to streets on the Westside. Full article here. Report Lists Culver City as One of California’s Least Safe Cities.
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for the Culver City area in 2022, sorted chronologically. Esteemed Chef Returning to Culinary World With Culver City Restaurant. April 27, 2022 – Chef Bernhard Mairinger is returning to the restaurant world with his new restaurant...
CULVER CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy