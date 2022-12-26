Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
4 Great Pizza Places in California
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed Rainfall
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina Lawson
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill
A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
4 Injured in Traffic Collision Involving Parked Vehicle
Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a parked vehicle trapped one person and injured others early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Battalion Chief Martin Maher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department spoke with Key News Network at the scene of a traffic collision involving two vehicles in the city of Hermosa Beach that injured multiple victims at approximately 12:40 a.m.
SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
LA Will Require All New Buildings To Be Electric-Only. But Are We Ready?
All-electric building mandates are here. But what do they really mean?
Recreational Vehicle Burns on Shoulder of 210 Freeway
Sunland, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of an RV on fire on the side of the eastbound 210 Freeway at Sunland around 2:31 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. Fire was observed starting to extend into nearby brush. Firefighters extinguished the flames within 10 minutes...
Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
No injuries reported after jet crashes into fence at Hawthorne Airport
A private jet with seven people on board crashed through a perimeter fence after landing at Hawthorne Municipal Airport, but no injuries were reported.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
California bill aims to protect retail businesses and the public amid spike in smash-and-grab thefts
A dramatic increase in brazen smash-and-grab robberies across the U.S. have some California lawmakers looking for ways to protect business owners and the public.
Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport
Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights at Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through Saturday, following days of widespread cancellations for the budget carrier at airports nationwide. The post Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Woman killed by vehicle doing ‘donuts’ at South LA street takeover
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue...
All Los Angeles County beaches under high bacteria, contamination warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as all Los Angeles County beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria from rainfall. The advisory is in effect starting Tuesday and will remain until Friday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. The public is advised to stay out of the […]
Violent crash captured on video in Hollywood; residents say stretch of road is known for collisions
Residents living on Cahuenga Boulevard near the 101 Freeway in Hollywood are urging Los Angeles city leaders to make a stretch of road safer after yet another violent hit-and-run crash.
westsidetoday.com
Westside Today’s Most Popular Articles of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. March 16, 2022 – Slower speed limits are officially coming to streets on the Westside. Full article here. Report Lists Culver City as One of California’s Least Safe Cities.
pasadenanow.com
Cleared of 20,000 Cubic Yards of Sediment and Debris, Devil’s Gate Reservoir Ready for Winter Storm
The Los Angeles County Public Works removed over 20,000 cubic yards of sediments that flowed into the Devil’s Gate Reservoir in the past storm season during the annual maintenance of the reservoir. The annual maintenance of the reservoir immediately behind the nearly 100-year-old Devil’s Gate Dam, includes clearing vegetation...
2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills
Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
Average LA, Orange County gas prices at second-highest Christmas amount
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was at its second-highest amount for a Christmas Sunday, despite dropping 42 of the previous 45 days.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for the Culver City area in 2022, sorted chronologically. Esteemed Chef Returning to Culinary World With Culver City Restaurant. April 27, 2022 – Chef Bernhard Mairinger is returning to the restaurant world with his new restaurant...
Mandatory Wood-Burning Ban In Effect For Portions Of LA County, Including Santa Clarita
A mandatory wood-burning ban, issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), is in effect for all residing in the South Coast Air Basin, including the Santa Clarita Valley. The wood-burning ban is scheduled to last from Monday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. The ban is in effect for all ...
