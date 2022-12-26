Read full article on original website
Related
What Christmas was like the year you were born
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the […]
Christmas miracle: Mom who thought son dead finds him 12 years later in France
Joyce Curtis last saw her son in 2010 when he turned up in a French hospital, and now 12 years later she found him after he was once again admitted to a French hospital.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fighter of The Year - Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields didn’t need a win over Savannah Marshall to consider herself worthy of GWOAT status. It certainly helped plead her case, as well as collect year-end awards—including BoxingScene.com’s honor as the 2022 Women’s Fighter of the Year. The unbeaten three-division champion capped the best year...
Pelé was a world icon and Brazil’s king of ‘beautiful game’
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé was simply “The King.” He embraced “the beautiful game” of soccer in his 1958 World Cup debut for Brazil and never really let go. He won a record three World Cups and was widely regarded as one of his sport’s greatest players. His majestic and galvanizing presence set him among the most recognizable figures in the world.
newyorkalmanack.com
Remembering The Christmas of 1945 in Northern NY
Among the finest Christmas seasons in America’s long history took place in 1945. We’re constantly bombarded with how special the holidays are, so it’s tough for any one year to stand out as extra special, but 1945 makes the list. Events across the Adirondacks that year epitomized...
Boxing Scene
Serrano-Cruz, Baumgardner-Mekhaled Undisputed Championship Double Set, Feb. 4 at MSG Hulu Theater
Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner could one day find themselves on a collision course. For now, the two will chase history on the same New York City show. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for two undisputed championships atop a February 4 DAZN show from Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Brooklyn’s Serrano will face Mexico City’s Erika Cruz for all the featherweight chips in the evening’s headlining act, while BoxingScene.com has learned that Baumgardner’s quest for the undisputed junior lightweight championship will come versus France’s Elhem Mekhaled.
Eater
King Arthur Wants You to Love Holiday Baking
Holiday baking can feel like an ordeal (albeit one with great payoff), which is why for the past 20 years, bakers of all levels have turned to King Arthur Flour’s Baking School. With two locations in Vermont and Washington, as well as a slew of online classes, the long-standing flour and baking supply company has taught newbies and experienced bakers alike how to make everything from basic sandwich bread to croissants and eclairs. And around the holidays, things get busy. A quick look at the school’s virtual calendar shows classes for holiday favorites like ginger spice cookies, Parker House rolls, and various pies.
Boxing Scene
Ioka vs. Franco: The Last Dance of 2022
In the US, the substantive boxing year is all but done but that’s only one piece of a global sports scene. Boxing’s year is never really done until Father Time hands off the baton as the clock strikes twelve. New Year’s Eve usually means at least one big card in Japan. 2022 is no different with the last of a flurry of unification clashes set to close the door on this fistic season.
Boxing Scene
Arum: Jared Anderson Will Become Real Top Contender To Title in 2023
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum has very big plans for heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson, who is quickly emerging as a future force in his weight class. Anderson, 23-years-old, put on a show with his recent destruction of veteran Jerry Forrest, who previously went the distance with fighters like Carlos Takam, Kubrat Pulev, Michael Hunter, and Zhilei Zhang.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Alvarez Jr. Inks Promotional Pact, To Return in January
World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) has signed Mexican prospect, undefeated super featherweight Oscar Alvarez Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs), to an exclusive promotional contract. WCBS was launched in 2020 by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor. The 19-year-old Alvarez, physically speaking, is a boxing freak for a super featherweight, standing...
Comments / 0